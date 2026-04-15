Friends of Uganda Refugees

Hosted by

Friends of Uganda Refugees

About this event

Board and Brush Porch Signs Event

6006 N Fail Rd

La Porte, IN 46350, USA

"Welcome to our Home Sweet Home" Porch Sign Option 1
$45

Paint your own porch sign to proudly display! This ticket reserves the "Welcome to our Home Sweet Home" Porch Sign design, which includes 4 interchangeable shapes for the "O". We will have it ready for you the day of the event, along with the paint and all supplies needed.


The board will be pre-stained, so you will get to paint the sign and paint the shapes as you wish. You may purchase more than 1!

"Welcome" with leaf design Porch Sign Option 2
$45

Paint your own porch sign to proudly display! This ticket reserves the "Welcome" with the leaves porch sign design option, which includes 4 interchangeable shapes for the "O". We will have it ready for you the day of the event, along with the paint and all supplies needed.


The board will be pre-stained, so you will get to paint the sign and paint the shapes as you wish. You may purchase more than 1!

Add a donation for Friends of Uganda Refugees

$

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