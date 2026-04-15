Board and Brush Porch Signs Event

About this event
Paint your own porch sign to proudly display! This ticket reserves the "Welcome to our Home Sweet Home" Porch Sign design, which includes 4 interchangeable shapes for the "O". We will have it ready for you the day of the event, along with the paint and all supplies needed.
The board will be pre-stained, so you will get to paint the sign and paint the shapes as you wish. You may purchase more than 1!
Paint your own porch sign to proudly display! This ticket reserves the "Welcome" with the leaves porch sign design option, which includes 4 interchangeable shapes for the "O". We will have it ready for you the day of the event, along with the paint and all supplies needed.
The board will be pre-stained, so you will get to paint the sign and paint the shapes as you wish. You may purchase more than 1!
$
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