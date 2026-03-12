Board Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Board members may fulfill their annual Give or Get commitment through monthly contributions. This option allows members to support Girl Chat Bible Talk with consistent giving throughout the year while helping sustain programming, community initiatives, and operational growth. Monthly contributions count toward the board’s annual financial commitment of $600.
Renews yearly on: March 30
Board members may choose to fulfill their Give or Get commitment through a single annual contribution. This annual gift supports the continued growth of Girl Chat Bible Talk, including programming, community engagement, and organizational sustainability. The annual commitment reflects the board’s shared investment in advancing the mission and long-term impact of GCBT.
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