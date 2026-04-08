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About this raffle
1 entry into the Sweet Pea House Farms Boat Raffle.
Enter for your chance to win a fully equipped 2002 Four Winns Freedom 170 with trailer.
Every ticket supports our mission of hope, healing, and restoration.
Get more chances to win!
Receive 3 entries into the Sweet Pea House Farms Boat Raffle and increase your odds of taking home this lake-ready boat.
A great value while making a greater impact
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!