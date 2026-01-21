Sunset Voyage: A HUSH No More Affair

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About this event
Enjoy an fun and elegant evening aboard our sunset cruise featuring luxurious indoor and outdoor seating, breathtaking views of Lake Murray,
(1) Ticket
Early Boarding,
A Light Meal,
Non-alcoholic Beverages (Cash Bar Available)
This is for guests who want to celebrate an evening of purpose, generosity, and community. Only 20 tickets available.
Enjoy an fun and elegant evening aboard our sunset cruise featuring luxurious indoor and outdoor seating, breathtaking views of Lake Murray,
(1) Ticket
Early Boarding,
A Light Meal,
Non-alcoholic Beverages, (Cash Bar Available)
This is for guests who want to celebrate an evening of purpose, generosity, and community.
The Anchor VIP guests enjoy,
(1) Ticket
Early Boarding,
A Light Meal,
Non-alcoholic Beverages,
(2) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),
On-board Recognition
This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water.
Legacy Circle guests enjoy,
(2) Tickets,
Early Boarding,
A Light Meal,
Non-alcoholic Beverages,
(4) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),
On-board Recognition
Social Media Recognition
This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water. Possible reach:
300K social media, 140 countries, 350M TV Subscribers
Captain Circle guests enjoy:
(4) Tickets,
Early Boarding,
A Light Meal,
Non-alcoholic Beverages,
(8) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),
On-board Recognition
Name/Business Engraved on Group Plaque at the HUSH No More Safe Haven,
Spotlighted on our Social Media.
This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water. Possible reach:
300K social media, 140 countries, 350M TV Subscribers
9 left!
Voyage Sponsor guests enjoy:
(10) Tickets,
Early Boarding,
A Light Meal,
Non-alcoholic Beverages,
(20) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),
On-board Recognition
Name/Business Engraved on Personalized Plaque at the HUSH No More Safe Haven,
Spotlighted on our Social Media.
Episode Sponsor on HUSH No More with Dr. Vanessa Podcast
This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water. Possible reach:
300K social media, 140 countries, 350M TV Subscribers
$
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