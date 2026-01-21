Hush No More

Hosted by

Hush No More

About this event

Sunset Voyage: A HUSH No More Affair

216 Shadowood Dr

Irmo, SC 29063, USA

Sunset Guest-Advance Ticket
$80

Enjoy an fun and elegant evening aboard our sunset cruise featuring luxurious indoor and outdoor seating, breathtaking views of Lake Murray,

(1) Ticket

Early Boarding,

A Light Meal,

Non-alcoholic Beverages (Cash Bar Available)


This is for guests who want to celebrate an evening of purpose, generosity, and community. Only 20 tickets available.

Sunset Guest
$90

Enjoy an fun and elegant evening aboard our sunset cruise featuring luxurious indoor and outdoor seating, breathtaking views of Lake Murray,

(1) Ticket

Early Boarding,

A Light Meal,

Non-alcoholic Beverages, (Cash Bar Available)


This is for guests who want to celebrate an evening of purpose, generosity, and community.

The Anchor VIP
$200

The Anchor VIP guests enjoy,

(1) Ticket

Early Boarding,

A Light Meal,

Non-alcoholic Beverages,

(2) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),

On-board Recognition



This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water.


Legacy Circle
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Legacy Circle guests enjoy,

(2) Tickets,

Early Boarding,

A Light Meal,

Non-alcoholic Beverages,

(4) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),

On-board Recognition

Social Media Recognition


This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water. Possible reach:

300K social media, 140 countries, 350M TV Subscribers

Captain's Circle
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Captain Circle guests enjoy:

(4) Tickets,

Early Boarding,

A Light Meal,

Non-alcoholic Beverages,

(8) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),

On-board Recognition

Name/Business Engraved on Group Plaque at the HUSH No More Safe Haven,

Spotlighted on our Social Media.


This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water. Possible reach:

300K social media, 140 countries, 350M TV Subscribers

Voyage Sponsor
$5,000

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Voyage Sponsor guests enjoy:


(10) Tickets,

Early Boarding,

A Light Meal,

Non-alcoholic Beverages,

(20) Top Shelf Drink Ticket(s),

On-board Recognition

Name/Business Engraved on Personalized Plaque at the HUSH No More Safe Haven,

Spotlighted on our Social Media.

Episode Sponsor on HUSH No More with Dr. Vanessa Podcast


This ticket is ideal for supporters who want to make a meaningful difference while enjoying an unforgettable formal evening aboard the water. Possible reach:

300K social media, 140 countries, 350M TV Subscribers

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