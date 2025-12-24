United States Amateur Rafting Coalition

United States Amateur Rafting Coalition

Boat Smith 2026

13950 US-199

Gasquet, CA 95543, USA

Mandatory Base Ticket 1 per participant for all events
$40

REQUIRED ONE PER PERSON NOT PER EVENT

This is the entrance fee. It provides general liability coverage which protects event organizers and event participants from liability claims for bodily injury and property damage for properly registered on-water activities. The ACA’s liability insurance policy does NOT cover off-water activities nor non-paddling activities. THIS IS REQUIRED ONCE PER PERSON and your registration will be followed by an emailed electronic liability waiver that you are required to sign. $10.00 of this fee may be refunded with presentation of proof of ACA 2026 membership on or before 2/13/2026 and by checking the appropriate box on the waiver. Please email receipt of Boat Smith registration and proof of your 2026 ACA Membership to [email protected] for a refund. You must bring your own equipment and safety equipment to compete. There may be boats to use on a reservation basis TBD. All vessels must carry a toss bag.

Sat Kayak Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

SUNDAY Kayak Class III+ SPRINT Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

SUNDAY Kayak Class III+ HEAD to HEAD Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)

Sat IK Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate IK Ducky Boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

SUNDAY IK Class III+ HEAD to HEAD Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate IK rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)

SUNDAY IK Class III+ SPRINT Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate IK rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)

Sat Pack Raft Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Pack Raft Boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

SUNDAY Pack Raft Class III+ SPRINT Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Pack rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)

SUNDAY Pack Raft Class III+ Head to Head Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Pack rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)

Sat R2 Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the LATE AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate R2. THIS IS A REGION 1 USARC EVENT WEIGHTED at 100 points. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )

SUNDAY R2 Class III+ SPRINT Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate R2. THIS IS A REGION 1 USARC EVENT WEIGHTED at 100 points. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )

SUNDAY R2 Class III+ Head to Head Race
Pay what you can

Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate R2. THIS IS A REGION 1 USARC EVENT WEIGHTED at 100 points. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )

Sat R4 Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate rafters in 4 person configurations. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket PER RAFTER IN THE BOAT)

Sat OAR SOLO Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate OARS PERSONS going SOLO. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket ) Includes Catamarans

Sat Paddleboard Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Paddle Boarders. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

Sat Riverboard Class III+ Downriver Race (Copy)
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate River Boarders. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

Sat Shredder Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Shredder Boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )

Sat OAR ASSIST Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate OARS PERSONS rafting with up to 4 persons. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Includes Catamarans

Sat Canoe C1 Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate C1 boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Includes Catamarans

Sat OTHER Class III+ Downriver Race
Pay what you can

Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate boaters that don't fit in the classes. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Includes Catamarans

Kayak Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )

Raft R4 Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.

Raft R2 Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.

Pack Raft Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.

IK Ducky Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.

Oar Solo Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously. Includes catamaran.

Oar Assist Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boaters (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously. May have bow paddlers. Includes Catamaran.

Canoe C1 Class III+-V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )

Shredder Class III+V Downriver Race ADVANCED
Pay what you can

Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boaters (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )

