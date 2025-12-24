Boat Smith 2026

Hosted by
About this event
REQUIRED ONE PER PERSON NOT PER EVENT
This is the entrance fee. It provides general liability coverage which protects event organizers and event participants from liability claims for bodily injury and property damage for properly registered on-water activities. The ACA’s liability insurance policy does NOT cover off-water activities nor non-paddling activities. THIS IS REQUIRED ONCE PER PERSON and your registration will be followed by an emailed electronic liability waiver that you are required to sign. $10.00 of this fee may be refunded with presentation of proof of ACA 2026 membership on or before 2/13/2026 and by checking the appropriate box on the waiver. Please email receipt of Boat Smith registration and proof of your 2026 ACA Membership to [email protected] for a refund. You must bring your own equipment and safety equipment to compete. There may be boats to use on a reservation basis TBD. All vessels must carry a toss bag.
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate IK Ducky Boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate IK rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)
Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate IK rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Pack Raft Boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Pack rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)
Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Pack rafters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket)
Held in the LATE AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate R2. THIS IS A REGION 1 USARC EVENT WEIGHTED at 100 points. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )
Held in the AM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate R2. THIS IS A REGION 1 USARC EVENT WEIGHTED at 100 points. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )
Held in the AM and PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate R2. THIS IS A REGION 1 USARC EVENT WEIGHTED at 100 points. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate rafters in 4 person configurations. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket PER RAFTER IN THE BOAT)
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate OARS PERSONS going SOLO. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket ) Includes Catamarans
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Paddle Boarders. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate River Boarders. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate Shredder Boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket )
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate OARS PERSONS rafting with up to 4 persons. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Includes Catamarans
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate C1 boaters. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Includes Catamarans
Held in the PM this is a Class III+ Event for all intermediate boaters that don't fit in the classes. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Includes Catamarans
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced Kayakers. (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously.
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously. Includes catamaran.
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boaters (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat ) Must have boated the section previously. May have bow paddlers. Includes Catamaran.
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boater (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )
Held in the AM this is a Class IIi+ up to Class V event (If continuous and high water) for all advanced boaters (Must also purchase the Mandatory Base Ticket per person in the boat )
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!