Boat Smith 2026

REQUIRED ONE PER PERSON NOT PER EVENT

This is the entrance fee. It provides general liability coverage which protects event organizers and event participants from liability claims for bodily injury and property damage for properly registered on-water activities. The ACA’s liability insurance policy does NOT cover off-water activities nor non-paddling activities. THIS IS REQUIRED ONCE PER PERSON and your registration will be followed by an emailed electronic liability waiver that you are required to sign. $10.00 of this fee may be refunded with presentation of proof of ACA 2026 membership on or before 2/13/2026 and by checking the appropriate box on the waiver. Please email receipt of Boat Smith registration and proof of your 2026 ACA Membership to [email protected] for a refund. You must bring your own equipment and safety equipment to compete. There may be boats to use on a reservation basis TBD. All vessels must carry a toss bag.