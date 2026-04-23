Bethel Island Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Bethel Island Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Boats and Berries Car Show Registration

6163 Bethel Island Rd

Bethel Island, CA 94511, USA

Pre Registration Car Show Fee (discounted)
$20

Pre Register to be included in our Boats and Berries Festival & CAR SHOW! We are taking the car Show up a level this year and cant wait for you to be apart of it. Please include your email & cell for us to send packets and more information to you directly. See you on the strip.

Day OF Registration
$40

Register to be included in our Boats and Berries Festival & CAR SHOW! We are taking the car Show up a level this year and cant wait for you to be apart of it. Please include your email & cell for us to send packets and more information to you directly. See you on the strip.

Add a donation for Bethel Island Chamber of Commerce

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