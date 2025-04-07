BOB 2025: Silent Auction

Items must be picked up by the end of the event.
Carruth Cellars "Member For A Day"- complimentary tasting flights for two and 20% off all wine purchased with this card.
Assorted bottles of wine- Chardonnay, Merlot, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Pinot Noir.
Sweets- Brownies, vanilla fudge, vanilla sea salt caramels, palmiers, lemon cookies, variety of fruit filled pastries, honey roasted peanuts.
Savories- Smoked gouda spreadable cheese, mixed olives, artichokes, a variety of pretzels and crackers.
Value: $300
Holland Heart Stud Earrings in Gold with White Crystal.
Holland Heart Pendant Necklace in Gold with White Crystal.
Value: $100
Hand-made baby blanket (by Dr. Ingrid Martinez-Andree).
Bilingual baby books.
Set of no-slip bowls, baby utensils, and baby wipes.
Value: Priceless
Plush robe
Hair- hair mask, towel, headband, and wrist bands
Face- eye massager, de-puffing gel eye mask, gua sha and ice rollers, facial mist, serum, cleanser, under-eye patches, hyaluronic acid and collagen sheet masks.
Body- restorative lotions, sugar scrubs, body butters, shower sprays, hand cream, lavender soap bar.
Turmeric ginger tea, honey stirrers, glass tumbler.
Value: $235
$100 REI gift card.
4 Athletic branded backpacks.
3 Water bottles.
Sunscreen, bug spray, and camping flashlight.
A variety of trail snacks.
Value: $340
Baking sheets, pans, muffin tin, a variety of baking utensils, mixing bowls, measuring cups and spoons, and oven mitts.
A variety of pre-made baking mixes.
Cupcake cookbook.
Cupcake liners and decorative piping kit.
Frosting and sprinkles.
Value: $125
1-Month Family Jiu Jitsu Membership (Up to 2 Adults + 2 Kids) at The Original Stronghold in Point Loma.
45-Minute Self-Defense Group Workshop for 20 (Adults or Kids) at The Original Stronghold in Point Loma.
Yoga mats, resistance bands, yoga blocks, and water bottles for two.
Core ab wheel and foam roller.
Calm scented candle.
Value: $900
‘The Pioneer Woman Cooks- Dinner's Ready!’ cookbook.
Two chefs hats.
Appliances- set of knives, 3-stage knife sharpener, vegetable and fruit chopper, 3-piece wooden turner set, meat tenderizer, 2-piece sieve, large measuring cup, stainless steel measuring cups and spoons, stainless steel storage bowls, pair of oven mitts, 4 hand towels.
Assorted Williams Sonoma infused olive oils, Sartoria Spezie seasonings and herb mixes, Himalayan salt.
Venchi chocolates in decorative tin book.
Value: $345
$40 Goodwill gift card.
Hand painted Halloween-themed platter and Día De Los Muertos skull.
Two spooky books.
Jack-o’-lantern oven mitts, hand towel, coffee tumbler, and socks.
Themed scented candle.
Decorative ceramic pumpkin.
Value: $180
The only way to investigate what's inside is to bid...
Value: $1-$1,000,000
Two hand-made, book-themed baby/crib quilts (by Dr. Wendy Pavlovich).
Matching books.
Value: Priceless
One tennis bracelet made with fine diamond simulates and .925 Sterling Silver.
Value: $290
