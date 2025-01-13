Good Night, Zodiac Animals: Storytime and Art Workshop with Jiemei Lin

1:30 - 2:30 pm Art Workshop Draw and tell! We will be learning about storytelling structure and making our own little storybook! Recommended age: 1st Grade and up (basic writing skills will be needed to benefit from the workshop)

1:30 - 2:30 pm Art Workshop Draw and tell! We will be learning about storytelling structure and making our own little storybook! Recommended age: 1st Grade and up (basic writing skills will be needed to benefit from the workshop)

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