Good Night, Zodiac Animals: Storytime and Art Workshop with Jiemei Lin

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Storytime with the little ones
Free
11:30 am - 12:30pm
Storytime for the little ones
Let’s celebrate Lunar New Year and move like our zodiac animal friends! Recommended age: Kindergarten and younger (but all ages are welcome).
11:30 am - 12:30pm
Storytime for the little ones
Let’s celebrate Lunar New Year and move like our zodiac animal friends! Recommended age: Kindergarten and younger (but all ages are welcome).
Art Workshop
Free
1:30 - 2:30 pm
Art Workshop
Draw and tell! We will be learning about storytelling structure and making our own little storybook! Recommended age: 1st Grade and up (basic writing skills will be needed to benefit from the workshop)
1:30 - 2:30 pm
Art Workshop
Draw and tell! We will be learning about storytelling structure and making our own little storybook! Recommended age: 1st Grade and up (basic writing skills will be needed to benefit from the workshop)
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