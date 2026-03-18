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About this event
Last tickets remaining.
Beat the crowds, skip the wait, and kick off the event early with a more relaxed, fun atmosphere
• Exclusive access to the Pre–Pick-Up Party
• Early check-in (skip the lines later)
• First access to event materials
• Get a head start on your Boba Dash experience
Includes:
• Admission for 4 people
• Everything included in General Admission
Save $40 compared to individual tickets
Perfect for friend groups, families, or making it a full day out.
$
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