Beaverton Downtown Association

Hosted by

Beaverton Downtown Association

About this event

Boba Dash

12255 SW 1st St

Beaverton, OR 97005, USA

General Admission
$35

Last tickets remaining.

VIP / EARLY ACCESS
$45

Beat the crowds, skip the wait, and kick off the event early with a more relaxed, fun atmosphere


• Exclusive access to the Pre–Pick-Up Party
• Early check-in (skip the lines later)
• First access to event materials
• Get a head start on your Boba Dash experience

BRING YOUR CREW (4 PACK – BEST DEAL)
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:
• Admission for 4 people
• Everything included in General Admission

Save $40 compared to individual tickets

Perfect for friend groups, families, or making it a full day out.

Add a donation for Beaverton Downtown Association

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