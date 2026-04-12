Bobby Floyd Dinner & Residency Celebration

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About this event
Please select the total number of people in your party when choosing your ticket quantity. Each ticket represents one meal/attendee.
Note: Performing students will receive a complimentary meal and should NOT be included in your RSVP count.
Includes:
Dinner is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.
The approximate cost to provide this full experience (meal + live music) is around $15 per person, and additional contributions help support this event and bring guest artists to our students.
All are welcome regardless of ability to give.
This option is for guests attending the live jazz performance only and does not include dinner.
Enjoy a performance by Bobby Floyd and his trio as part of our residency celebration.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation to support this event and future opportunities for our students. Dinner guests should select the Dinner + Trio option to reserve a meal.
All are welcome regardless of ability to give.
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