Bobby Floyd Dinner & Residency Celebration

Please select the total number of people in your party when choosing your ticket quantity. Each ticket represents one meal/attendee.

Note: Performing students will receive a complimentary meal and should NOT be included in your RSVP count.

Includes:

Italian dinner (rotini pasta, meatballs, salad, rolls, bottled water, and cake)

Live jazz set by Bobby Floyd Trio at 6:00pm

Dinner is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The approximate cost to provide this full experience (meal + live music) is around $15 per person, and additional contributions help support this event and bring guest artists to our students.

All are welcome regardless of ability to give.