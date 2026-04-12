Hosted by

Presidents Band Club, Inc.

About this event

Bobby Floyd Dinner & Residency Celebration

1500 Harding Hwy E

Marion, OH 43302, USA

Dinner + Bobby Floyd Trio (Dinner service begins 5:30pm)
Pay what you can

Please select the total number of people in your party when choosing your ticket quantity. Each ticket represents one meal/attendee.

Note: Performing students will receive a complimentary meal and should NOT be included in your RSVP count.

Includes:

  • Italian dinner (rotini pasta, meatballs, salad, rolls, bottled water, and cake)
  • Live jazz set by Bobby Floyd Trio at 6:00pm

Dinner is offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The approximate cost to provide this full experience (meal + live music) is around $15 per person, and additional contributions help support this event and bring guest artists to our students.

All are welcome regardless of ability to give.

Bobby Floyd Trio – Concert Only (6:00pm)
Pay what you can

This option is for guests attending the live jazz performance only and does not include dinner.

Enjoy a performance by Bobby Floyd and his trio as part of our residency celebration.

Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation to support this event and future opportunities for our students. Dinner guests should select the Dinner + Trio option to reserve a meal.

All are welcome regardless of ability to give.

Add a donation for Presidents Band Club, Inc.

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