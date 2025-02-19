Bobby's 21st Kentucky Derby for Type 1 Diabetes Kids

9301 Collinsville Rd

Collinsville, IL 62234, USA

Derby Royalty Lounge SOLD OUT
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Derby Royalty Lounge Seats for 12 • Meet and greet with jockeys for a photo opportunity on the track • 20 drink tickets (or bottle service) • 5 appetizers • Premium seating • Swag bag (mint julep) • Free cigar • Raffle ticket per person
Run for the Roses VIP Booth SOLD OUT
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Seating for 6 • Meet and greet with jockeys for a photo opportunity on the track • Swag bag (mint julep) • 3 appetizers • Round of drinks • Free cigar • Raffle ticket per person
Winners Circle Lounge SOLD OUT
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Seating for 4 • Chance to win a meet and greet with jockeys for a photo opportunity on the track • 2 appetizers • Round of drinks • Free cigar • Free raffle ticket per person
General Admission
$50
• 1 drink ticket • Free cigar • Free raffle ticket per person
