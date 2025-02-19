Bobby's 21st Kentucky Derby for Type 1 Diabetes Kids

Derby Royalty Lounge Seats for 12
• Meet and greet with jockeys for a photo opportunity on the track
• 20 drink tickets (or bottle service)
• 5 appetizers
• Premium seating
• Swag bag (mint julep)
• Free cigar
• Raffle ticket per person
Run for the Roses VIP Booth SOLD OUT
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Seating for 6
• Meet and greet with jockeys for a photo opportunity on the track
• Swag bag (mint julep)
• 3 appetizers
• Round of drinks
• Free cigar
• Raffle ticket per person
Winners Circle Lounge SOLD OUT
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Seating for 4
• Chance to win a meet and greet with jockeys for a photo opportunity on the track
• 2 appetizers
• Round of drinks
• Free cigar
• Free raffle ticket per person
General Admission
$50
• 1 drink ticket
• Free cigar
• Free raffle ticket per person
