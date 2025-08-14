The Bobcat PTSA Membership Drive & Student Planners

Regular Membership item
Regular Membership
$10

Membership Year begins August 1, 2025 and ends July 31, 2026.

Student Member & Planner Bundle item
Student Member & Planner Bundle
$15

Available to 7th and 8th Grade Students and Staff Members who have NOT purchased a PTSA membership yet and would like to purchase a planner at the discounted price.


NOTE: If your student is in AVID, they will receive a free planner.

Student Planner item
Student Planner
$15

Student Planner without a PTSA Membership.


NOTE: All 6th Grade and AVID students will receive a free planner the first week of school.

Student Planner for current PTSA Members item
Student Planner for current PTSA Members
$5

Student Planner for 7th & 8th grade students and staff members who have already purchased a 25-26 PTSA Membership.

