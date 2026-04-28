Bobcat Insider All Sports Program Business Ad Form

About this shop
3.75"W x 4.865"H
7.5"W x 4.865"H
7.5"W x 9.75"H
PLEASE NOTE:
The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors.
Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]
Cover ads and Center Fold:
(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)
PLEASE NOTE:
The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors.
Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]
Cover ads and Center Fold:
(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)
PLEASE NOTE:
The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors.
Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]
Cover ads and Center Fold:
(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)
PLEASE NOTE:
The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors.
Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]
Cover ads and Center Fold:
(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)
$
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