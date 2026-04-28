Central Bobcats Booster Club, Inc

Offered by

Central Bobcats Booster Club, Inc

About this shop

Bobcat Insider All Sports Program Business Ad Form

1/4 Page Color Business Ad
$300

3.75"W x 4.865"H

0
1/2 Page Color Business Ad
$450

7.5"W x 4.865"H

0
Full Page Color Business Ad
$600

7.5"W x 9.75"H

0
Inside Front Cover - Color (7.5"W x 9.75"W)
$1,000

PLEASE NOTE:


The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors. 


Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]

Cover ads and Center Fold: 




(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)

0
Inside Back Cover - Color (7.5"W x 9.75"H)
$1,000

PLEASE NOTE:


The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors. 


Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]

Cover ads and Center Fold: 




(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)

0
Back Cover - Color (7.5"W x 9.75"H)
$1,500

PLEASE NOTE:


The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors. 


Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]

Cover ads and Center Fold: 




(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)

0
2-Page Center Fold w/Group Senior Football Team & Band Photo
$1,500

PLEASE NOTE:


The previous holder of the ad has the first right of refusal before it is opened to new sponsors. 


Unless you are the previous holder of the Cover ad or Center Fold, DO NOT PURCHASE YOU MUST EMAIL Sarah Entzminger directly at [email protected]

Cover ads and Center Fold: 




(These spaces can be reserved year to year once purchased)

0
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