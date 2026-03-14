Bobcat Summer Adventures

About this event
PreK-K 9-11:30am
PreK-K 12:30-3pm
1st-3rd 9-11:30am
Includes a $25 supply fee
1st-4th 12:30-3pm
Includes a $25 supply fee
1st-4th 9-11:30am
Includes a $25 supply fee
1st-5th 9-11:30am
1st-3rd 12:30-3pm
Includes a $25 supply fee
2nd-4th 9-11:30am
2nd-4th 12:30-3pm
3rd-5th 12:30-3pm
Includes a $25 supply fee
3rd-5th 9-11:30am
Includes a $25 supply fee
3rd-8th 9-11:30am
5th-8th 9-11:30am
5th-8th 12:30-3pm
5th-8th 9-11:30am
Includes a $25 supply fee
5th-8th 12:30-3pm
5th-8th 9-11:30am
Includes a $25 supply fee
5th-8th 12:30-3pm
5th-8th 12:30-3pm
Includes a $25 supply fee
Bring sack lunch from home including a drink.
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