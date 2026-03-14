St Marys PTO

Hosted by

St Marys PTO

About this event

Bobcat Summer Adventures

2306 E Meadowlark Rd

Derby, KS 67037, USA

Junior Explorers
$100

PreK-K 9-11:30am

Color & Art Explosion
$100

PreK-K 12:30-3pm

Super Science
$125

1st-3rd 9-11:30am

Includes a $25 supply fee

Busy Bakers
$125

1st-4th 12:30-3pm

Includes a $25 supply fee

Summer With The Saints
$125

1st-4th 9-11:30am

Includes a $25 supply fee

The Bible in a Week
$100

1st-5th 9-11:30am

No "BONES" About It
$125

1st-3rd 12:30-3pm

Includes a $25 supply fee

AM SMPS Theatre Camp
$100

2nd-4th 9-11:30am

PM SMPS Theatre Camp
$100

2nd-4th 12:30-3pm

Super Science
$125

3rd-5th 12:30-3pm

Includes a $25 supply fee

No "BONES" About It
$125

3rd-5th 9-11:30am

Includes a $25 supply fee

Beginners Crocheting & Knitting
$100

3rd-8th 9-11:30am

AM SMPS Theatre Camp
$100

5th-8th 9-11:30am

PM SMPS Theatre Camp
$100

5th-8th 12:30-3pm

Woodworking
$125

5th-8th 9-11:30am

Includes a $25 supply fee

Advanced Crocheting & Knitting
$100

5th-8th 12:30-3pm

Advanced Busy Bakers
$125

5th-8th 9-11:30am

Includes a $25 supply fee

Volleyball
$100

5th-8th 12:30-3pm

Summer Art Camp
$125

5th-8th 12:30-3pm

Includes a $25 supply fee

Lunch Bunch
$25

Bring sack lunch from home including a drink.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!