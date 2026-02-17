Catalyst Arts

Hosted by

Catalyst Arts

About this event

Bob's Doors: Fundraiser show series

Suggested Donation
Pay what you can

Full access to the live events, mini-gallery, and narrative experience.

The Keyholder
$25

Full access to the live event, mini-gallery, and narrative experience plus 1 Raffle Voucher.

The Locksmith
$100

Full access to the live event, mini-gallery, and narrative experience plus 5 Raffle Vouchers.

The Builder
$400

Full access to the live event, mini-gallery, and narrative experience plus 10 Raffle Vouchers and a mounted Door Fragment

The Architect
$1,000

Full access to the live event, mini-gallery, and narrative experience plus 20 Raffle Vouchers and a Commemorative Hinge

Add a donation for Catalyst Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!