BOCES 2 SEPTO's Annual Raffle 2026

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5-pc ceramic popcorn bowl set, microwave popcorn, size large Red Wings t-shirt, 4 Red Wings tickets ($125 value)
Gift certificate for a sampler class (up to $100 value)
Certificate for 4 mini golf passes, 4 WOW Factory passes, and 30 tokens ($130 value)
Gazillion Bubbles machine, hopscotch sprinkler, water blasters, Little Tikes hopper, chalk, freeze pops, and more ($60 value)
Admission tickets for 2 adults and 2 children ($100 value)
2 Ride & Slide Weekday Plus passes ($80 value)
8 tickets for a ‘26-’27 regular season home game (up to $272 value)
4 admission passes ($92 value)
$50 gift certificate
Two $25 DJ’s Pizzeria gift cards and Protocol Sky Terminator Interactive Battling Drone ($108 value)
Jobsite Silent Boot Dryer and $20 Bill Gray’s gift card ($60 value)
Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple 3-wick candle, tea towel, 3-pc nesting bowl set, 2 Wilton mixing spatulas, snowman spoon rest with wooden spoon, and 2 packs of holiday beverage napkins ($100 value)
$150 gift certificate
Five 1-hour passes to Get Air Trampoline Park and certificate for a large 1-topping pizza from Perri’s ($104 value)
Two day-passes and gear for RocVentures Climbing and $20 Bill Gray’s gift card ($70 value)
Two admission passes to Memorial Art Gallery and $50 Mulconry’s Irish Pub gift card ($90 value)
3 paperback novels (The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, and The People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry) and a handmade crochet basket ($100 value)
Two hand-painted crystal wine glasses, wine charms, cocktail napkins, $50 Parkway Wine & Liquor gift card ($75 value)
Dawson Knox autographed football and authenticity certificate ($100 value)
Large assortment of sweet and salty snacks ($57 value)
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