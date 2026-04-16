BOCES 2 SEPTO

Hosted by

BOCES 2 SEPTO

About this raffle

BOCES 2 SEPTO's Annual Raffle 2026

1. “Take Me Out to The Ballgame” Basket
$1

5-pc ceramic popcorn bowl set, microwave popcorn, size large Red Wings t-shirt, 4 Red Wings tickets ($125 value)

2. Rochester Arc + Flame
$1

Gift certificate for a sampler class (up to $100 value)

3. Clubhouse Fun Center (Greece)
$1

Certificate for 4 mini golf passes, 4 WOW Factory passes, and 30 tokens ($130 value)

4. “Fun in the Sun” Basket
$1

Gazillion Bubbles machine, hopscotch sprinkler, water blasters, Little Tikes hopper, chalk, freeze pops, and more ($60 value)

5. Strong National Museum of Play
$1

Admission tickets for 2 adults and 2 children ($100 value)

6. Seabreeze Amusement Park
$1

2 Ride & Slide Weekday Plus passes ($80 value)

7. Rochester Knighthawks
$1

8 tickets for a ‘26-’27 regular season home game (up to $272 value)

8. Rochester Museum & Science Center
$1

4 admission passes ($92 value)

9. Webster Hots
$1

$50 gift certificate

10. “Sky High Pizza Pie”
$1

Two $25 DJ’s Pizzeria gift cards and Protocol Sky Terminator Interactive Battling Drone ($108 value)

11. “Boots on the Ground Round”
$1

Jobsite Silent Boot Dryer and $20 Bill Gray’s gift card ($60 value)

12. “Holly Jolly Holiday” Basket
$1

Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple 3-wick candle, tea towel, 3-pc nesting bowl set, 2 Wilton mixing spatulas, snowman spoon rest with wooden spoon, and 2 packs of holiday beverage napkins ($100 value)

13. Ape + Canary Spa and Salon
$1

$150 gift certificate

14. “Jumperoni”
$1

Five 1-hour passes to Get Air Trampoline Park and certificate for a large 1-topping pizza from Perri’s ($104 value)

15. “Climb & Dine”
$1

Two day-passes and gear for RocVentures Climbing and $20 Bill Gray’s gift card ($70 value)

16. “Art and Ales"
$1

Two admission passes to Memorial Art Gallery and $50 Mulconry’s Irish Pub gift card ($90 value)

17. “Book Lovers” Basket
$1

3 paperback novels (The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, and The People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry) and a handmade crochet basket ($100 value)

18. “Uncork & Unwind” Basket
$1

Two hand-painted crystal wine glasses, wine charms, cocktail napkins, $50 Parkway Wine & Liquor gift card ($75 value)

19. Buffalo Bills
$1

Dawson Knox autographed football and authenticity certificate ($100 value)

20. “Ultimate Snack” Basket
$1

Large assortment of sweet and salty snacks ($57 value)

Add a donation for BOCES 2 SEPTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!