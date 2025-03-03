BICI - Silent Auction - SHAKE YOUR SHAMROCKS

Glyphe is a natural beeswax candle company focusing on sculptural, uniquely shaped pillar and taper candles. Hence the company's name - “Glyphe” - which means a symbol or a carving. All 100% beeswax is sourced locally from apiaries and the candles are produced in a small home studio. Everything is designed from scratch in-house, starting in the computer with modelling software to experiment with different ideas and iterations. Then it’s on to 3d printers for the positive forms and eventually the cast silicone molds that can be used for production. All the effort results in a set of candle options with unmatched quality and in shapes that are truly unique.
CG Bees Honey - Chris and Vikki Garner, trusted beekeepers with an apiary located in LaBelle, Florida. Well skilled eco friendly bee removal and supplier of honey and other accessories in the beekeeping world.
Basket includes:
Glyphe candles and Honey CGBEES Wildﬂower honey (light large), Palm and Pine tree (dark small) -
Basket includes:
Bulova's His and Her watch set
$600
Starting bid
Gemini, a new curved tonneau design. The distinctive asymmetrical rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a black signature Futuro edge to edge curved metalized crystal features a black dial with rose gold-tone accents. The black silicone strap features the iconic Latin GRAMMY® logo on the front, as well as on the case back which showcases the platinum-colored logo to commemorate the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards. The watch features a three-hand quartz movement, deployant buckle with pushers, and water resistance to 30 meters.
Drop pearl and CZ necklace set in sterling silver
$50
Starting bid
Sterling silver pearl and CZ necklace. Necklace contains one drop pearl and four CZs. Pendant is on a sterling silver chain measuring 18 inches in length.
Diamonds set in Silver - Necklace and earrings set
$375
Starting bid
This is a stunning set. The Pendant has 7 round diamonds with a total weight of 0.08CT. The matching earrings have 14 round diamonds with a combined total weight of 0.17CT. All the diamonds are H/I with I1 clarity.
Nespresso and More
$160
Starting bid
Grab your coziest blanket and a book this basket is for you!
Nespresso coffee basket includes:
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Silver Machine
Aero3 milk frother
A set of 2 double wall glass mugs
Stanely thermos
And to complete your coffee corner a pretty little palm tree frame and Clyde Butcher 2025 calendar
Dinner at The Hideaway
$185
Starting bid
Grab your favorite foodie friend and get your tastebuds ready!
The Hideaway is a local favorite spot for great food and memorable dining.
In this grouping:
$200 gift certificate
A bottle of red wine
Wine glasses and darling starfish napkin holder
You will be Yeti ready
$250
Starting bid
This set is great for the beach or boat. The Yeti cooler is a backpack or tote.
Set includes:
Yeti Hopper Backpack Cooler
2 - 20oz travel mugs
large beach towel
Portable parachute hammock
And to top it off (yes, pun intended) a cowboy style beach hat.
Pearl and Sterling Silver dangle earrings
$125
Starting bid
The unique sterling silver setting will captivate you and highlights the center piece of this set, the beautiful dangle pearls.
Palm Island Palooza
$300
Starting bid
You'll be Cool with this great grouping
Insulated beach bag stuffed with gifts from Palm Island gift shop
$100 Rum Bay gift certificate
1 hour massage by Karen Kupse
Pickleball or tennis lesson by Art Santos
Reef Fish by Robert Wyland
$215
Starting bid
You can own a Signed edition 2/75 framed and matted, 30x26 by Internationally renowned marine life artist Wyland.
Patio Fun by Caspari
$120
Starting bid
The lounge chair by the pool is calling you.
This set has a beautiful Caspari lacquer palm tree bar tray, 4 acrylic tumblers, clear napkin holder with napkins and margaritas ready to drink!
Italian Wines Pasta and Apullia Osteria Italiana Gift Card
$150
Starting bid
There is always room for Italian wine and cuisine.
Two Italian meals in one great ensemble. First have a night out and dine at Apullia Osteria Italiana and then relive the magic at home with a cozy meal of yummy pasta, sauce and wine.
Crown Bar Print - signed and numbered limited edition
$125
Starting bid
Painted by Moon Coin Irish Band member J. Conlan.
Dating back to 1826, The Crown Bar on Great Victoria Street instantly draws the eye. The impressive façade of this listed building gives a taste of what’s to be found inside.
Imagine winning this one and having a picture with the artist to commemorate it.
Victrola nostalgia is giving Christmas in March
$75
Starting bid
This Victrola record player comes with a CD player, cassette player, and is Bluetooth enabled. Included are a couple of Christmas vintage vinyl albums and a Christmas CD.
To keep you in the spirit, hang your LED permanent outdoor lights by LEPRO.
Merry Christmas!
Bourbon Box
$90
Starting bid
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon. This is an opportunity to take home an excellent bourbon that you can't get in FL.
The Box includes:
A bottle of Rock Hills Farms Kentucky Straight Burbon Whiskey
Caroll Swayze - "Big Turtle"
$500
Starting bid
Carroll Swayze has been creating original paintings by commission for collectors and friends for over 50 years.
The Big Turtle gilcee is 32"x42"
School in Paradise
$40
Starting bid
A Carroll Swayzee print on hoodie.
When life gives you lemons, drink limoncello!
$45
Starting bid
This cute basket is filled with limoncello, wine glasses, and lots fun lemon surprises.
Red Fish Gilcee
$275
Starting bid
J. Martinez
Signed giclee in canvas matted frame
11/150
19.5"x16.5"
Red Fish Print
$200
Starting bid
J. Martinez
Signed matted framed print
12/150
21"x16.5"
