BICI - Silent Auction - SHAKE YOUR SHAMROCKS

Glyphe is a natural beeswax candle company focusing on sculptural, uniquely shaped pillar and taper candles. Hence the company's name - “Glyphe” - which means a symbol or a carving. All 100% beeswax is sourced locally from apiaries and the candles are produced in a small home studio. Everything is designed from scratch in-house, starting in the computer with modelling software to experiment with different ideas and iterations. Then it’s on to 3d printers for the positive forms and eventually the cast silicone molds that can be used for production. All the effort results in a set of candle options with unmatched quality and in shapes that are truly unique. CG Bees Honey - Chris and Vikki Garner, trusted beekeepers with an apiary located in LaBelle, Florida. Well skilled eco friendly bee removal and supplier of honey and other accessories in the beekeeping world. Basket includes: Glyphe candles and Honey CGBEES Wildﬂower honey (light large), Palm and Pine tree (dark small) -

Glyphe is a natural beeswax candle company focusing on sculptural, uniquely shaped pillar and taper candles. Hence the company's name - “Glyphe” - which means a symbol or a carving. All 100% beeswax is sourced locally from apiaries and the candles are produced in a small home studio. Everything is designed from scratch in-house, starting in the computer with modelling software to experiment with different ideas and iterations. Then it’s on to 3d printers for the positive forms and eventually the cast silicone molds that can be used for production. All the effort results in a set of candle options with unmatched quality and in shapes that are truly unique. CG Bees Honey - Chris and Vikki Garner, trusted beekeepers with an apiary located in LaBelle, Florida. Well skilled eco friendly bee removal and supplier of honey and other accessories in the beekeeping world. Basket includes: Glyphe candles and Honey CGBEES Wildﬂower honey (light large), Palm and Pine tree (dark small) -

More details...