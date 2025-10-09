BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Curious what’s in your cards? This reading with Katya Borkov will provide guidance on all life’s unknowns. Can be redeemed virtually, or gifted to a loved one
Starting bid
Looking to get away and decompress? A weekend stay at MAR+RC is a place for you, and one guest, to rest, unplug, and reconnect with your body.
Starting bid
Still on the search for gifts for loved ones this holiday season? This unique piece by Candia Peterson composed entirely of photographs is a thoughtful gift for the aesthetically inclined. Piece is 12"x18".
Starting bid
Looking for a beautifully homemade gift for a loved one? This original painting by Nicole Pouliot is professionally framed and ready to grace your walls as a serene reminder of the small town sky. Piece is 12"x18".
Starting bid
Have a loved one who appreciates beautiful photography? This original photograph by BodyStories community’s Orin Kurtz brings the beauty of the beach into your space. Piece is 8"x11".
Starting bid
Wanting to broaden your horizons and learn something new? A personal dance class with Teresa will encourage your body to move in new ways.
Starting bid
Pilates by Simona is offering 2 private sessions with a certified trainer, and BodyStories Company Dance Artist, Arianna Stendardo, for a value of $220 to be used within one year at their studio located in Brooklyn. Further booking instructions will be provided after winning the auction.
Starting bid
Taught by Bodystories Company Dance Artist Robenson Mathurin, immerse yourself in the rich and exciting culture of Afro Haitian or Afrobeats dance. Don’t miss your opportunity to be in attendance at one of these two extremely popular NYC classes!
