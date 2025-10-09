Hosted by

BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance
BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance's Silent Auction

Tarot Reading with Katya item
Tarot Reading with Katya
$50

Starting bid

Curious what’s in your cards? This reading with Katya Borkov will provide guidance on all life’s unknowns. Can be redeemed virtually, or gifted to a loved one

A Weekend Stay at the MAR+RC item
A Weekend Stay at the MAR+RC
$200

Starting bid

Looking to get away and decompress? A weekend stay at MAR+RC is a place for you, and one guest, to rest, unplug, and reconnect with your body.

Art by Candia Peterson item
Art by Candia Peterson
$80

Starting bid

Still on the search for gifts for loved ones this holiday season? This unique piece by Candia Peterson composed entirely of photographs is a thoughtful gift for the aesthetically inclined. Piece is 12"x18".

Art by Nicole Pouliot item
Art by Nicole Pouliot
$80

Starting bid

Looking for a beautifully homemade gift for a loved one? This original painting by Nicole Pouliot is professionally framed and ready to grace your walls as a serene reminder of the small town sky. Piece is 12"x18".

Photograph by Orin Kurtz item
Photograph by Orin Kurtz
$80

Starting bid

Have a loved one who appreciates beautiful photography? This original photograph by BodyStories community’s Orin Kurtz brings the beauty of the beach into your space. Piece is 8"x11".

Dance Class with Teresa item
Dance Class with Teresa
$70

Starting bid

Wanting to broaden your horizons and learn something new? A personal dance class with Teresa will encourage your body to move in new ways.

Two Pilates Sessions item
Two Pilates Sessions
$200

Starting bid

Pilates by Simona is offering 2 private sessions with a certified trainer, and BodyStories Company Dance Artist, Arianna Stendardo, for a value of $220 to be used within one year at their studio located in Brooklyn. Further booking instructions will be provided after winning the auction.

Afrobeats/Afro Haitian Dance Class
$70

Starting bid

Taught by Bodystories Company Dance Artist Robenson Mathurin, immerse yourself in the rich and exciting culture of Afro Haitian or Afrobeats dance. Don’t miss your opportunity to be in attendance at one of these two extremely popular NYC classes!

