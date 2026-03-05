Boeing Employees Softball Rostered Player Membership

Registering as a member is an agreement to the release and indemnity agreement below:

RELEASE AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT





I state that I wish to participate in activities offered by the Boeing Employees Everett Softball Association, (hereinafter referred to as “BEESA”), a Boeing Recreation Club. I recognize that any BEESA Club activities may involve certain dangers. I certify that I am aware of all of the obvious and inherent dangers of playing softball including but not limited to: inadequate safety equipment, miscalculations, inexperience, improper training, equipment malfunctions, human error, accidents or illness in areas without medical facilities, the forces of nature, and the actions of any other club members, any participants or any other persons, all of which may result in personal injury, death, property damage and other losses. In consideration for the right to participate in BEESA Club activities, I hereby release the BEESA Club and its Board members, club members, associate members, BEESA Umpires and The Boeing Company from any and all liability, claims and causes of action arising out of or in any way connected with my participation in any BEESA Club activities, and further agree to indemnify the BEESA Club and its Board members, club members, associate members, BEESA Umpires, and The Boeing Company from all liability, claims and causes of action which I may have arising from my participation in club activities. The terms of this agreement will serve as a release and indemnity agreement for my heirs, personal representative, and for all members of my family, including any minors. I further state that I am eighteen (18) years of age or older and legally competent to sign this release that I understand these terms are contractual and not a mere recital, and that I have signed this document as my own free act. (Parents or legal guardians must sign for all persons under eighteen (18) years of age).

I have fully informed myself of the contents if this release and indemnity by reading it before I filled out the form as a signature.