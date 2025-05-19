Bogey Bash 2025

8201 95th St

Hickory Hills, IL 60457, USA

Individual Player
$175
Includes 18 holes and Full Dinner Buffet
Birdie Sponsor
$1,000
*Hole Sponsor With Name and Logo *Includes 2 Players *18 Holes, With Buffet Dinner *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player
Eagle Sponsor
$2,500
*Hole Sponsor With Name and Logo *Business or Family Name Displayed on Banner and special mention during dinner reception *Includes a Foursome (Up to 4 Players) *18 holes, with Buffet Dinner *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player
Ace Sponsor
$3,500
*Recognized as a Featured Event Sponsor *Additional Signage and Recognition Throughout the Course *Includes up to 2 foursomes (Up to 8 Players) *Highlighted On All ABPA’S Social Media Platforms *18 Holes, with Buffet Dinner *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player
Double Bogey Sponsor
$500
*You are unable to attend but want to show your support for ABPA *Business or Family Name Displayed on Event Banner
Dinner Reception Only
$125
I am unable to golf but will attend the Dinner Portion at 5:30pm
