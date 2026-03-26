Bogey Bash 2026

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About this event
Includes 18 holes, a hot dog lunch at registration, and a full dinner buffet
Org. Price $120
*Hole Sponsor With Name and Logo *Includes 2 Players
*Hot dog lunch at registration *18 Holes, With Buffet Dinner *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player
*Hole Sponsor With Name and Logo *Business or Family Name Displayed on Banner and special mention during dinner reception *Includes a Foursome (Up to 4 Players)
* hot dog lunch at registration *18 holes, with Buffet Dinner *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player
*Recognized as a Featured Event Sponsor *Additional Signage and Recognition Throughout the Course *Includes up to 2 foursomes (Up to 8 Players) *Highlighted On All ABPA’S Social Media Platforms
* hot dog lunch at registration *18 Holes, with Buffet Dinner *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player *Event Polo Shirt for Each Player
I am unable to golf, but will attend the Dinner Portion at 6:00 pm
Org. $60
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