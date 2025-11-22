Tiny Royals Learning Academy

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Tiny Royals Learning Academy

About this event

Black Friday Special- Christmas at the Kuna Castle

2050 N Meridian Rd

Kuna, ID 83634, USA

General Admission
$25

Join us at The Castle Gardens for a holiday experience you won’t forget! 

Each child must have their own ticket.
🎟️ Two adults may attend free with their child(ren).
Additional adults are welcome for $10 per ticket. 🚫 Please Note:
No refunds or ticket transfers will be allowed. All sales are final.

Extra Adult Ticket
$10

Purchase additional adult tickets here.

🚫 Please Note:
No refunds or ticket transfers will be allowed. All sales are final.

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