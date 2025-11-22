Black Friday Special- Christmas at the Kuna Castle

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About this event
Join us at The Castle Gardens for a holiday experience you won’t forget!
Each child must have their own ticket.
🎟️ Two adults may attend free with their child(ren).
Additional adults are welcome for $10 per ticket. 🚫 Please Note:
No refunds or ticket transfers will be allowed. All sales are final.
Purchase additional adult tickets here.
🚫 Please Note:
No refunds or ticket transfers will be allowed. All sales are final.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!