Bogucki Foundation's July Sports Memorabilia + Auction

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Starting bid
Mike Tyson Signed Everlast Boxing Glove (JSA)
Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Phil Niekro Signed ONL Baseball with Display Case Inscribed "318-Ws" (PSA) Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Curt Schilling Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball (AWM)
Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Not a memorabilia fan ! You can still help by bidding on one of our 10" Plush Teddy Bears. Will ship to winner via USPS.
Starting bid
Jeff Gordon Signed LE NASCAR #24 National Guard Galaxy Color 2024 Camaro ZL1 1:24 Scale Diecast Car (Hendrick) Limited Edition 1 of 78 Will shup to winner via USPS.
Starting bid
Tony Stewart Signed #20 The Home Depot Pontiac Grand Prix 1:24 Diecast Car (PSA)
Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Not a memorabilia fan ! You can still help by bidding on one of our 10" Plush Teddy Bears. Will ship to winner via USPS.
Starting bid
Sammy Sosa Signed OML Baseball Inscribed "609 HRs" (Beckett) Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata signed mini helmet (JSA) Will ship to winner via USPS.
Starting bid
Frank Thomas Signed 1992 Topps Gold #555 (BGS) 00014192097 Will ship to winner via USPS.
Starting bid
Steve Pearce Signed OML Baseball 2018 World Series MVP Schwartz Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Dave Parker, HOF Class of 2015, custom Pirates jersey with JSA COA.
Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Dan Marino signed Official NFL football with JSA COA Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Jack Ham signed custom Penn State jersey. Beckett COA. Member of CFB and PFB Hall of Fames Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Brian Bosworth sighed Oklahoma Sooners replica helmet with inscription. JSA COA Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Champions signed by Bobby Clarke and Bernie Parent. Both autographs obtained from local card store signings. COAs from the store are attached. Will ship to winner via USPS
Starting bid
John Farrell Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball Inscribed "'13 WSC" (AWM) Will ship to winner via USPS.
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