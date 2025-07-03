Bogucki Foundation

Hosted by

Bogucki Foundation

About this event

Bogucki Foundation's July Sports Memorabilia + Auction

Mike Tyson Signed Everlast Boxing Glove (JSA) item
Mike Tyson Signed Everlast Boxing Glove (JSA) item
Mike Tyson Signed Everlast Boxing Glove (JSA) item
Mike Tyson Signed Everlast Boxing Glove (JSA)
$150

Starting bid

Mike Tyson Signed Everlast Boxing Glove (JSA)
Will ship to winner via USPS

Phil Niekro Signed ONL Baseball with Display Case item
Phil Niekro Signed ONL Baseball with Display Case item
Phil Niekro Signed ONL Baseball with Display Case item
Phil Niekro Signed ONL Baseball with Display Case
$100

Starting bid

Phil Niekro Signed ONL Baseball with Display Case Inscribed "318-Ws" (PSA) Will ship to winner via USPS

Curt Schilling Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball (AWM) item
Curt Schilling Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball (AWM) item
Curt Schilling Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball (AWM)
$100

Starting bid

Curt Schilling Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball (AWM)
Will ship to winner via USPS

Our 10" Plush Teddy Bear item
Our 10" Plush Teddy Bear
$40

Starting bid

Not a memorabilia fan ! You can still help by bidding on one of our 10" Plush Teddy Bears. Will ship to winner via USPS.

Jeff Gordon Signed LE NASCAR #24 item
Jeff Gordon Signed LE NASCAR #24 item
Jeff Gordon Signed LE NASCAR #24 item
Jeff Gordon Signed LE NASCAR #24
$125

Starting bid

Jeff Gordon Signed LE NASCAR #24 National Guard Galaxy Color 2024 Camaro ZL1 1:24 Scale Diecast Car (Hendrick) Limited Edition 1 of 78 Will shup to winner via USPS.

Tony Stewart Signed #20 The Home Depot Pontiac item
Tony Stewart Signed #20 The Home Depot Pontiac item
Tony Stewart Signed #20 The Home Depot Pontiac item
Tony Stewart Signed #20 The Home Depot Pontiac
$125

Starting bid

Tony Stewart Signed #20 The Home Depot Pontiac Grand Prix 1:24 Diecast Car (PSA)
Will ship to winner via USPS

Our 10" Plush Teddy Bear item
Our 10" Plush Teddy Bear
$40

Starting bid

Not a memorabilia fan ! You can still help by bidding on one of our 10" Plush Teddy Bears. Will ship to winner via USPS.

Sammy Sosa Signed OML Baseball Inscribed "609 HRs" (Beckett) item
Sammy Sosa Signed OML Baseball Inscribed "609 HRs" (Beckett) item
Sammy Sosa Signed OML Baseball Inscribed "609 HRs" (Beckett) item
Sammy Sosa Signed OML Baseball Inscribed "609 HRs" (Beckett)
$125

Starting bid

Sammy Sosa Signed OML Baseball Inscribed "609 HRs" (Beckett) Will ship to winner via USPS

Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata signed mini helmet (JSA) item
Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata signed mini helmet (JSA) item
Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata signed mini helmet (JSA) item
Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata signed mini helmet (JSA)
$100

Starting bid

Philadelphia Eagles Jordan Mailata signed mini helmet (JSA) Will ship to winner via USPS.

Frank Thomas Signed 1992 Topps Gold #555 (BGS item
Frank Thomas Signed 1992 Topps Gold #555 (BGS item
Frank Thomas Signed 1992 Topps Gold #555 (BGS item
Frank Thomas Signed 1992 Topps Gold #555 (BGS
$80

Starting bid

Frank Thomas Signed 1992 Topps Gold #555 (BGS) 00014192097 Will ship to winner via USPS.

Steve Pearce Signed OML Baseball 2018 World Series MVP Schwa item
Steve Pearce Signed OML Baseball 2018 World Series MVP Schwa item
Steve Pearce Signed OML Baseball 2018 World Series MVP Schwa item
Steve Pearce Signed OML Baseball 2018 World Series MVP Schwa
$100

Starting bid

Steve Pearce Signed OML Baseball 2018 World Series MVP Schwartz Will ship to winner via USPS

Dave Parker Custom Pirates Jersey item
Dave Parker Custom Pirates Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Dave Parker, HOF Class of 2015, custom Pirates jersey with JSA COA.

Will ship to winner via USPS

Dan Marino signed Official NFL football with JSA COA item
Dan Marino signed Official NFL football with JSA COA item
Dan Marino signed Official NFL football with JSA COA
$300

Starting bid

Dan Marino signed Official NFL football with JSA COA Will ship to winner via USPS

Jack Ham signed custom Penn State jersey. Beckett COA item
Jack Ham signed custom Penn State jersey. Beckett COA
$150

Starting bid

Jack Ham signed custom Penn State jersey. Beckett COA. Member of CFB and PFB Hall of Fames Will ship to winner via USPS

Brian Bosworth sighed Oklahoma Sooners replica helmet with i item
Brian Bosworth sighed Oklahoma Sooners replica helmet with i item
Brian Bosworth sighed Oklahoma Sooners replica helmet with i
$225

Starting bid

Brian Bosworth sighed Oklahoma Sooners replica helmet with inscription. JSA COA Will ship to winner via USPS

Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Champions signed item
Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Champions signed
$150

Starting bid

Philadelphia Flyers Stanley Cup Champions signed by Bobby Clarke and Bernie Parent. Both autographs obtained from local card store signings. COAs from the store are attached. Will ship to winner via USPS

John Farrell Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball Inscribed item
John Farrell Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball Inscribed item
John Farrell Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball Inscribed item
John Farrell Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball Inscribed
$50

Starting bid

John Farrell Signed OML Red Sox Logo Baseball Inscribed "'13 WSC" (AWM) Will ship to winner via USPS.

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