Bogucki Foundation

Hosted by

Bogucki Foundation

About this event

Bogucki Foundation's Kayak Auction

New Never Used 2024 Nucanoe Pursuit Kayak item
New Never Used 2024 Nucanoe Pursuit Kayak
$500

Starting bid

Combining speed, stability, and open space, the Pursuit provides a fishing experience without compromise. Loads of stability and great paddling performance in skinny water, open water, and moving water will take your fishing to new heights. The Pursuit’s platform-style design is packed with integrated features that allow you to customize your Pursuit 13'.8" Length 35" Width

Max Weight 500lbs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!