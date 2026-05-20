Bogucki Foundation's Kayak Auction

Combining speed, stability, and open space, the Pursuit provides a fishing experience without compromise. Loads of stability and great paddling performance in skinny water, open water, and moving water will take your fishing to new heights. The Pursuit’s platform-style design is packed with integrated features that allow you to customize your Pursuit 13'.8" Length 35" Width Max Weight 500lbs.

Combining speed, stability, and open space, the Pursuit provides a fishing experience without compromise. Loads of stability and great paddling performance in skinny water, open water, and moving water will take your fishing to new heights. The Pursuit’s platform-style design is packed with integrated features that allow you to customize your Pursuit 13'.8" Length 35" Width Max Weight 500lbs.

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