Boil For A Cause: Crawfish Boil at Phantom Farms Brewing

- Exclusive Indoor Seating

- Burlesque Performance(s)

- Raw Bar including Matunuk Oysters ($40 Value) & Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Peel & Eat ($20 Value)

- 2# Fresh Louisiana Crawfish + Fixin's (Corn, Potato, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom) ($50 Value)

- Commemorative T-Shirt* ($35 Value)

- Crawfish Boil Poster* ($25 Value)

- Blount's New England Style Clam Chowder & Clam Fritters ($14 Value)

- One Menu Item from A+ K Food Truck ($17 Value)

- One Menu Item from Rogue on the Rhode* ($17 Value)

- Hot Dogs Available For Families With Children