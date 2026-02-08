Boil For A Cause: Crawfish Boil at Phantom Farms Brewing

About this event
- 2# Fresh Louisiana Crawfish + Fixin's (Corn, Potato, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom) ($50 Value)
- Commemorative T-Shirt* ($35 Value)
- Crawfish Boil Poster* ($25 Value)
- Blount's New England Style Clam Chowder & Clam Fritters ($14 Value)
- Hot Dogs Available For Families With Children
- Exclusive Indoor Seating
- Burlesque Performance(s)
- Raw Bar including Matunuk Oysters ($40 Value) & Louisiana Gulf Shrimp Peel & Eat ($20 Value)
- 2# Fresh Louisiana Crawfish + Fixin's (Corn, Potato, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom) ($50 Value)
- Commemorative T-Shirt* ($35 Value)
- Crawfish Boil Poster* ($25 Value)
- Blount's New England Style Clam Chowder & Clam Fritters ($14 Value)
- One Menu Item from A+ K Food Truck ($17 Value)
- One Menu Item from Rogue on the Rhode* ($17 Value)
- Hot Dogs Available For Families With Children
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