House of Hogs Silent Auction

Elevate your wrist game with this iconic David Yurman Cable Cuff Bracelet. David Yurman’s signature Cable design began as a single piece hand-twisted from 50 feet of wire over 40 years ago and has since become a modern classic. This 6mm cuff features a bold twisted helix in sterling silver accented with 14-karat yellow gold and a striking Chinese turquoise stone.

Style #B35127MS4BTH

Perfect for everyday wear or as a standout statement piece

Timeless, masculine design that pairs with any look

A true collector’s item from the Cable Classics Collection, this bracelet brings artistic craftsmanship and effortless style to the winner.