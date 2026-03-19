House of Hogs Silent Auction

Starting bid
Elevate your wrist game with this iconic David Yurman Cable Cuff Bracelet. David Yurman’s signature Cable design began as a single piece hand-twisted from 50 feet of wire over 40 years ago and has since become a modern classic. This 6mm cuff features a bold twisted helix in sterling silver accented with 14-karat yellow gold and a striking Chinese turquoise stone.
A true collector’s item from the Cable Classics Collection, this bracelet brings artistic craftsmanship and effortless style to the winner.
Starting bid
A premium David Yurman Cable Cuff Bracelet (Style #B12012 S4S) featuring the brand’s renowned twisted cable helix in sterling silver with striking 14K yellow gold dome accents at the terminals.
This larger, more substantial cuff (approximately 8–8.8mm width based on the bold profile) showcases the signature sculptural detail and luxurious two-tone contrast that David Yurman is famous for. The polished sterling silver cables catch the light beautifully, while the gold domes add warmth and sophistication.
A bold, heirloom-quality men’s (or unisex) bracelet that exudes modern luxury and effortless style. Perfect for the discerning collector or anyone who appreciates iconic designer jewelry.
(Photos attached show the exact piece, including the retail tag confirming the $1,350 value, hallmarks, and “Italy” origin.)
Starting bid
Bring the unforgettable world of Bikini Bottom to life with these eye-catching, larger-than-life SpongeBob SquarePants sculptures! These are high-end, studio-quality figures (the type often used for promotions, displays, or events) and make incredible conversation pieces.
The set includes:
Each piece is vibrantly colored, highly detailed, and mounted on a stable or wheeled base for easy placement. Whether displayed individually or as a full crew, these substantial sculptures are perfect for a game room, office, man cave, or as a fun focal point in any space.
Ideal for the ultimate SpongeBob fan or as a unique, nostalgic gift!
Starting bid
Bring the unforgettable world of Bikini Bottom to life with these eye-catching, larger-than-life SpongeBob SquarePants sculptures! These are high-end, studio-quality figures (the type often used for promotions, displays, or events) and make incredible conversation pieces.
The set includes:
Each piece is vibrantly colored, highly detailed, and mounted on a stable or wheeled base for easy placement. Whether displayed individually or as a full crew, these substantial sculptures are perfect for a game room, office, man cave, or as a fun focal point in any space.
Ideal for the ultimate SpongeBob fan or as a unique, nostalgic gift!
Starting bid
Bring the unforgettable world of Bikini Bottom to life with these eye-catching, larger-than-life SpongeBob SquarePants sculptures! These are high-end, studio-quality figures (the type often used for promotions, displays, or events) and make incredible conversation pieces.
The set includes:
Each piece is vibrantly colored, highly detailed, and mounted on a stable or wheeled base for easy placement. Whether displayed individually or as a full crew, these substantial sculptures are perfect for a game room, office, man cave, or as a fun focal point in any space.
Ideal for the ultimate SpongeBob fan or as a unique, nostalgic gift!
Starting bid
Bring the unforgettable world of Bikini Bottom to life with these eye-catching, larger-than-life SpongeBob SquarePants sculptures! These are high-end, studio-quality figures (the type often used for promotions, displays, or events) and make incredible conversation pieces.
The set includes:
Each piece is vibrantly colored, highly detailed, and mounted on a stable or wheeled base for easy placement. Whether displayed individually or as a full crew, these substantial sculptures are perfect for a game room, office, man cave, or as a fun focal point in any space.
Ideal for the ultimate SpongeBob fan or as a unique, nostalgic gift!
Starting bid
Bring the unforgettable world of Bikini Bottom to life with these eye-catching, larger-than-life SpongeBob SquarePants sculptures! These are high-end, studio-quality figures (the type often used for promotions, displays, or events) and make incredible conversation pieces.
The set includes:
Each piece is vibrantly colored, highly detailed, and mounted on a stable or wheeled base for easy placement. Whether displayed individually or as a full crew, these substantial sculptures are perfect for a game room, office, man cave, or as a fun focal point in any space.
Ideal for the ultimate SpongeBob fan or as a unique, nostalgic gift!
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