Boise Scottish Festival Vendors

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About this event
Use this application if you are not selling any goods, are educating the public to your clan, 501(c)3, club or other not for profit organization. Cost is $50 for every 10'X10' space you need for the entire weekend. If you need more than three spaces, please contact us via email.
We will contact you to confirm your space.
NOTE: No electricity is included in this space
Serve food inside the confines of a 12 x 12 space
NOTE: No electricity is included in this space
a 12 x 12 area to promote and sale your non-food products
NOTE: No electricity is included in this space
Each entertainment group must be available to schedule entertainment between 0900 and 1830 hrs. You must be able to perform twice daily for a minimum of 30 minutes each.
--> We will also provide entertainers in the group a ticket for free entry after confirmation
--> Support personnel need to purchase a regular ticket. see:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/scottish-society-heritage-festival
--> As a Bonus for Entertaining, Each Entertainer/Group Is Allowed To Have a 12'X12' Tent/Booth To Market Themselves.
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