Boise State Men's Hockey Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction

Cancer Survivor Signed Pink in the Rink Jersey
Cancer Survivor Signed Pink in the Rink Jersey
$150

Local cancer survivor signed, Pink in the Rink jersey! 🎗️ When we say one of a kind, it doesn’t get any more rare — or meaningful — than this!

Team Signed Custom Pink in the Rink Jersey
Team Signed Custom Pink in the Rink Jersey
$125

Custom Pink in the Rink jersey, signed by the entire 25/26 BSU Men's Hockey Club

Darrell Hay Signed Pink in the Rink Jersey
Darrell Hay Signed Pink in the Rink Jersey
$125

Head Coach Darrell Hay signed, custom Pink in the Rink jersey! Former Idaho Steelhead and current Head Coach of the Boise State Men's Hockey Club signed, one of a kind jersey!

Team Signed Jersey and Team Signed Stick
Team Signed Jersey and Team Signed Stick
$150

25/26 BSU Men's Hockey Club team signed stick and Pink in the Rink jersey!

Team Signed Pink in the Rink Jersey and Game Worn Jersey
Team Signed Pink in the Rink Jersey and Game Worn Jersey
$150

Pink in the Rink team signed jersey along with a game worn, home white hockey jersey! Double the excitement on winning this auction item!

