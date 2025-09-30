Boise State Men's Hockey Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Local cancer survivor signed, Pink in the Rink jersey! 🎗️ When we say one of a kind, it doesn’t get any more rare — or meaningful — than this!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Custom Pink in the Rink jersey, signed by the entire 25/26 BSU Men's Hockey Club
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Head Coach Darrell Hay signed, custom Pink in the Rink jersey! Former Idaho Steelhead and current Head Coach of the Boise State Men's Hockey Club signed, one of a kind jersey!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
25/26 BSU Men's Hockey Club team signed stick and Pink in the Rink jersey!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Pink in the Rink team signed jersey along with a game worn, home white hockey jersey! Double the excitement on winning this auction item!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing