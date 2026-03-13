Marysville Chinese Community, Inc

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Marysville Chinese Community, Inc

About this shop

Bok Kai 2026 Merchandise

Adult T-shirt
$25
All Adult size shirt same price
Kids T-Shirt
$20
All kids sizes same price
Adult Hoodie
$50
All adult sizes same price
Kids Sized hoodies
$40
All kids sizes same price
2026 Poster item
2026 Poster
$5
2026 Year of the Horse Collectible Poster (Unsigned)

Commemorate the 2026 season with the official Marysville Chinese Community collectible poster. This year’s design honors the Year of the Horse, capturing the spirit and energy of our historic celebration.

  • Size: 18" x 24" (Standard Frame Size)
  • Design: Official 2026 Commemorative Artwork
  • How to Collect: Please present your digital receipt to our staff at this sales location to receive your poster immediately.

Note: This is an unsigned edition. All sales support the Marysville Chinese Community, Inc. and our local traditions.

Signed poster 2026 item
Signed poster 2026
$25

2026 Year of the Horse: Limited Edition Poster (Signed & Numbered)

This is our most exclusive collectible for the 2026 season. Hand-signed by the artist and individually numbered, this limited run is a true collector’s item for supporters of the Marysville Chinese Community.

  • Size: 18" x 24" (Standard Frame Size)
  • Exclusivity: Only 25 prints available.
  • Authentication: Signed and numbered by the artist.
  • How to Collect: Show your digital receipt at the sales counter to select your available number.

Note: Once these 25 posters are sold, they will not be reprinted. Your purchase directly funds the preservation of our historic traditions.

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