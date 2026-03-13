Bok Kai 2026 Merchandise

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2026 Year of the Horse Collectible Poster (Unsigned)
Commemorate the 2026 season with the official Marysville Chinese Community collectible poster. This year’s design honors the Year of the Horse, capturing the spirit and energy of our historic celebration.
Note: This is an unsigned edition. All sales support the Marysville Chinese Community, Inc. and our local traditions.
This is our most exclusive collectible for the 2026 season. Hand-signed by the artist and individually numbered, this limited run is a true collector’s item for supporters of the Marysville Chinese Community.
Note: Once these 25 posters are sold, they will not be reprinted. Your purchase directly funds the preservation of our historic traditions.
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