Bok Kai 2026 Merchandise

2026 Year of the Horse: Limited Edition Poster (Signed & Numbered)

This is our most exclusive collectible for the 2026 season. Hand-signed by the artist and individually numbered, this limited run is a true collector’s item for supporters of the Marysville Chinese Community.

Size: 18" x 24" (Standard Frame Size)

Exclusivity: Only 25 prints available.

Authentication: Signed and numbered by the artist.

How to Collect: Show your digital receipt at the sales counter to select your available number.