Boka Gives Silent Auction for LA Wildfire Relief

LA Wildfire Relief: Boka, Alla Vita, GG's Chicken Shop
$1,500
Starting bid
Help raise funds for the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation and indulge in a culinary adventure with this exclusive dining package featuring three exceptional experiences at some of the city’s most beloved restaurants:
9-Course Tasting Menu for 4 guests with Wine Pairings at Boka:
Your dinner for four will feature an expertly crafted tasting menu, paired with the perfect wines to enhance each dish. Boka’s commitment to seasonal ingredients and elegant preparations ensures a unique dining experience. Additionally, you will receive 4 signed copies of Boka: The Cookbook, an homage to Wolen's tenure at Boka.
Dinner for 6 at Alla Vita:
Celebrate life and great food with a family-style feast at Alla Vita, one of the city’s top Italian dining destinations. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and comfort-driven menu, Alla Vita invites you to share unforgettable meals with loved ones. The name "Alla Vita" (meaning "to life" in Italian) embodies the spirit of overcoming challenges and celebrating life’s moments through exceptional cuisine and connection.
Lunch or Dinner for 10 at GG's Chicken Shop:
Enjoy a family-style feast at GG’s Chicken Shop, the first brick-and-mortar location from Boka Restaurant Group and Chef Lee Wolen. Named after Wolen’s mother, Geri, this family-friendly spot serves up iconic rotisserie and fried chicken, sandwiches, hearty salads, and classic sides—perfect for a relaxed, flavorful gathering of friends and family.
Bid now for this extraordinary dining package, blending the finest flavors, memorable experiences, and a cause you can feel good about supporting. Every bite serves a greater purpose—don’t miss out! All proceeds will go directly to the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation.
About the California Wildfire Disaster & Relief Fund:
This incredible organization is working directly with local fire agencies and community-based organizations to provide immediate financial support to impacted residents. They’re also supporting California’s firefighters and helping to strengthen the communities they protect.
LA Wildfire Relief: Progressive Dinner for Four
$1,000
Starting bid
Help raise funds for the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation and indulge in a culinary adventure with this exclusive dining package featuring exceptional experiences at some of the city’s most beloved restaurants. Start your evening at Alla Vita, one of Time Out Magazine’s Best New Restaurants in the World, where you will enjoy two courses of Chef Lee Wolen’s Italian inspired cuisine. Next, take a walk down Lake Street to Chef Gene Kato’s critically acclaimed Momotaro, to indulge in authentic Japanese cuisine. Then head to James Beard Award Winner Chef Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat, and enjoy their renowned globally inspired menu. End your night at Lazy Bird in the cellar level of The Hoxton, Chicago and enjoy a cocktail in their plush lounge.
Anticipate incredible flavors, technique, and VIP service at every location.
PLEASE NOTE Although this offer does include reservation assistance, the offer is subject to availability, and we ask for at least five weeks advance notice when booking the dinner. Experience is set for a party of no more than four people and includes food only. Valid Sunday-Thursday, reservations must be made in advance through the Boka Donations team. Additional beverages purchased separately, gratuity and taxes will be the responsibility of the guests.
LA Wildfire Relief: Swift & Sons Dinner for 8
$1,200
Starting bid
Help raise funds for the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation! Take everything that connotes Midwestern charm—effusive goodwill, love of community, and a killer work ethic— and you will find its embodiment in Chef Chris Pandel. His food is just as appealing: rooted in classic French technique and predominantly local Midwestern ingredients, Pandel’s cooking is rustic, yet refined. Since opening The Bristol in 2008, Chef Chris Pandel has become known for some of Chicago’s most beloved neighborhood restaurants.
Indulge in a fine dining experience at Swift & Sons, a modern Midwestern steakhouse in the heart of Fulton Market from Chef Chris Pandel and Boka Restaurant Group. Dine in style with a chef-selected dinner for eight guests. Be mesmerized by our resident magician's enchanting illusions, and cap off your evening with a visit from our dessert trolley, offering a tempting array of sweet treats.
Expect VIP treatment throughout the night!
PLEASE NOTE Although this offer does include reservation assistance, the offer is subject to availability, and we ask for at least five weeks advance notice when booking the dinner and reservations must be made in advance through the Boka Donations team. Experience is set for a party of no more than eight people. Gratuity, and taxes will be the responsibility of the guests. Transportation is not included. Valid Sundays-Thursdays.
LA Wildfire Relief: Swift & Sons In Home Dinner for 8
$2,000
Starting bid
Help raise funds for the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation! Take everything that connotes Midwestern charm—effusive goodwill, love of community, and a killer work ethic— and you will find its embodiment in Chef Chris Pandel. His food is just as appealing: rooted in classic French technique and predominantly local Midwestern ingredients, Pandel’s cooking is rustic, yet refined. Since opening The Bristol in 2008, Chef Chris Pandel has become known for some of Chicago’s most beloved neighborhood restaurants.This dinner for eight will be an exclusive experience for you and your closest friends and will be an evening to remember. A member of our chef team will come and take over your kitchen and our front of house team will be on hand for all of your needs and provide hospitality throughout the evening. You will work with our event team to curate a custom experience beginning the evening with a signature cocktail and passed bites and then moving into a seated five-course dinner. End the evening with an after dinner drink and individually plated dessert. No need to clean up, our team will take care of all of that and leave your home just the way we found it.
PLEASE NOTE This in-home dining experience for eight includes a customized meal by Chef Chris Pandel and is subject to the chef’s availability. We are thrilled to provide the food, service staff, and wine pairings for the dinner. Any additional beverage and client requested rentals are not currently included and may incur fees. Please be sure to email with at least 8 - 10 weeks notice when scheduling your in-home dinner. Gratuity is not included. This dinner is valid for eight guests only, no exceptions. Changes or additions cannot be made to this dinner without explicit permission and written documentation from BOKA Restaurant Group. Valid only Sundays – Thursdays.
LA Wildfire Relief: Goat Hop for 6
$1,000
Starting bid
Help raise funds for the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation! Taste through award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard’s favorite dishes on this tour of Goatland! The Goat Hop kicks off on Green Street at Stephanie’s Peruvian-inspired rooftop restaurant, Cabra, for avocado dip, ceviche, tuna tataki, and more. After you’ve soaked in the gorgeous skyline views, you can wander over to Duck Duck Goat for sumptuous dumplings, duck fried rice, and a Chinese take on Stephanie’s famous green beans. The evening ends at the restaurant that started it all: Girl & the Goat, where you’ll enjoy wood-fired favorites like goat empanadas, chicken skewers, and crispy goat belly.
Expect top VIP treatment throughout the night!
PLEASE NOTE Although this offer does include reservation assistance, the offer is subject to availability, and we ask for at least five weeks advance notice when booking the dinner. Experience is set for a party of no more than six people and includes food only. Valid Sunday-Thursday, reservations must be made in advance through the Boka Donations team. Additional beverages purchased separately, gratuity and taxes will be the responsibility of the guests.
LA Wildfire Relief: Momotaro Omakase Dinner for 10
$2,000
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious, unforgettable evening of modern Japanese cuisine with this exclusive omakase dinner for 10-people in Momotaro's private Kagi Room. Led by the renowned Chef Gene Kato, this curated dining experience features 10 exceptional courses, each highlighting the artistry and innovation of Japanese cuisine. To complement the meal, each course will be paired with a selection of sakes, enhancing each bite with perfectly balanced flavors.
PLEASE NOTE Although this offer does include reservation assistance, the offer is subject to availability, and we ask for at least five weeks advance notice when booking the dinner. Experience is set for a party of no more than ten people and includes food and sake pairings only. Reservations must be made in advance through the Boka Donations team. Additional beverages purchased separately, gratuity and taxes will be the responsibility of the guests.
