Boka Gives Silent Auction for LA Wildfire Relief

Help raise funds for the California Wildfire & Disaster Relief Foundation! Take everything that connotes Midwestern charm—effusive goodwill, love of community, and a killer work ethic— and you will find its embodiment in Chef Chris Pandel. His food is just as appealing: rooted in classic French technique and predominantly local Midwestern ingredients, Pandel’s cooking is rustic, yet refined. Since opening The Bristol in 2008, Chef Chris Pandel has become known for some of Chicago’s most beloved neighborhood restaurants.This dinner for eight will be an exclusive experience for you and your closest friends and will be an evening to remember. A member of our chef team will come and take over your kitchen and our front of house team will be on hand for all of your needs and provide hospitality throughout the evening. You will work with our event team to curate a custom experience beginning the evening with a signature cocktail and passed bites and then moving into a seated five-course dinner. End the evening with an after dinner drink and individually plated dessert. No need to clean up, our team will take care of all of that and leave your home just the way we found it. PLEASE NOTE This in-home dining experience for eight includes a customized meal by Chef Chris Pandel and is subject to the chef’s availability. We are thrilled to provide the food, service staff, and wine pairings for the dinner. Any additional beverage and client requested rentals are not currently included and may incur fees. Please be sure to email with at least 8 - 10 weeks notice when scheduling your in-home dinner. Gratuity is not included. This dinner is valid for eight guests only, no exceptions. Changes or additions cannot be made to this dinner without explicit permission and written documentation from BOKA Restaurant Group. Valid only Sundays – Thursdays.

