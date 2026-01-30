Bold & Balance Health and Wellness Conference

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About this event
Early Bird registration includes general seating, a Mediterranean-inspired meal, one raffle entry, full access to vendors, and a special $10 off the regular ticket price—our way of saying welcome to an amazing wellness experience.
Join us for a day dedicated to wellness, connection, and empowerment.
Your ticket includes general seating, a Mediterranean-inspired meal, one raffle entry, and full access to vendors offering health, wellness, and lifestyle resources throughout the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!