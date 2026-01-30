Health Lore Community Outreach

Hosted by

Health Lore Community Outreach

About this event

Bold & Balance Health and Wellness Conference

200 Lakeview Pkwy

Red Oak, TX 75154, USA

General Admission
$55
Available until Apr 1

Early Bird registration includes general seating, a Mediterranean-inspired mealone raffle entryfull access to vendors, and a special $10 off the regular ticket price—our way of saying welcome to an amazing wellness experience.

General Ticket
$65

Join us for a day dedicated to wellness, connection, and empowerment.
Your ticket includes general seating, a Mediterranean-inspired mealone raffle entry, and full access to vendors offering health, wellness, and lifestyle resources throughout the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!