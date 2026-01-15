BOLD Leadership Network's Memberships (SCABSE)

This BOLD Vanguard Tier is for established leaders who are ready to influence policy, mentor others, and shape the future. It includes all benefits from Tiers 1, 2, and 3, plus:

Quarterly Strategic Leadership Sessions

Develop and support collective petitions and public policy responses to national equity issues Inclusive Influence Network designed for collaborate with other influential leaders across sectors—education, business, arts, government, and health

Annual Legacy & Leadership Retreat (Invitation Only)

High-level reflection and planning with fellow Vanguard members Sessions focused on legacy building , national equity advocacy, and mentorship of rising leaders Rest, renew, and strategize—away from the noise

