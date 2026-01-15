Bold Leadership Network

About the memberships

BOLD Leadership Network's Memberships (SCABSE)

Tier 1--VISIBILITY + ACCESS
$240

Valid for one year

Perfect for leaders looking to elevate their presence while saving on events.

  • Branding rights to conduct service events under the BOLD name
  • Discounted access to the BOLD Leadership Conference, BOLD Mixers, and BOLD Conversations
  • Opportunities to be spotlighted on BOLD’s social platforms
Tier 2-LEARNING + LEADERSHIP
$320

Valid for one year

Designed for those ready to grow their skills and lead change. Includes all Tier 1 perks, plus:

  • Bi-monthly Hybrid (in-person/virtual) Learning Sessions led by experienced leaders
  • Trainings on leadership and social impact topics (e.g., mentorship, financial planning, health equity)
  • Access to real-world tools in the BOLD Leadership Toolkit
  • Eligibility for paid opportunities (e.g., speaking, facilitation, project leadership)
Tier 3-COACHING + CONNECTIONS
$400

Valid for one year

Ideal for leaders seeking personalized support and strategic growth. Includes all Tier 1 & 2 perks, plus:

  • Two 1-hour virtual coaching sessions with a BOLD Consultant
  • Choose your coach based on their expertise (equity leadership, organizing, career strategy)
  • Coaching sessions included at no extra cost (a $400 value)
Tier 4-LEGACY + IMPACT
$800

Valid for one year

This BOLD Vanguard Tier is for established leaders who are ready to influence policy, mentor others, and shape the future. It includes all benefits from Tiers 1, 2, and 3, plus:

  • Quarterly Strategic Leadership Sessions
    •  Develop and support collective petitions and public policy responses to national equity issues
    • Inclusive Influence Network designed for collaborate with other influential leaders across sectors—education, business, arts, government, and health
  • Annual Legacy & Leadership Retreat (Invitation Only)
    • High-level reflection and planning with fellow Vanguard members
    • Sessions focused on legacy building, national equity advocacy, and mentorship of rising leaders
    • Rest, renew, and strategize—away from the noise
