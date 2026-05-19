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About this event
Access to the full daytime conference experience (9 AM–3 PM). Main stage programming, breakout workshops, onsite LLC registration and legal assistance, networking, and more. Early bird pricing — limited time only.
Access to the Evening Celebration (5PM–10 PM) featuring headliner John Hope Bryant, Founder & CEO of Operation HOPE, plus special guests Denise Woodard, Sevetri Wilson, Harold Hughes, and More. Early bird pricing — limited time only.
⭐ BEST VALUE Full access to both the Daytime Conference (9 AM–3 PM) and Evening Celebration (5 PM–10 PM). Everything BMO II has to offer — workshops, main stage, onsite business services, networking, and the full evening experience with our headliner and special guests. Early bird pricing — limited time only.
Bold Moves Only II: Built 2 Scale — Student Day Pass. Full access to all daytime sessions, workshops, panels, and networking from 9AM–3PM at The Statler Buffalo. This ticket is exclusively for currently enrolled college students. Valid college student ID required at check-in. Must register with a .edu email address.
Bold Moves Only II: Built 2 Scale — Student Full Event Pass. Full access to everything — daytime sessions, workshops, panels, and networking (9AM–3PM) plus the evening experience (5PM–10PM) at The Statler Buffalo. This ticket is exclusively for currently enrolled college students. Valid college student ID required at check-in. Must register with a .edu email address.
Limited Availability: The ultimate Bold Moves Only II experience. Your VIP ticket includes:
🎟 Full event access — Daytime Conference (9 AM –3 PM) and Evening Celebration (5 PM –10 PM)
🤝 Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet — Intimate private access to our headliner and special guests
📚 Signed books — Walk away with autographed copies from our speakers
🎁 Exclusive VIP swag bag — Curated goodies you won't find anywhere else
🍳 Entrepreneurs Love Brunch & Day Party — Sunday access to our exclusive brunch and day party experience
💺 Premium seating — Priority reserved seating at the Evening Celebration
Entrepreneurs Love Brunch & Day Party is an adults-only event.
Join us August 2nd, 2026 from 1 pm - 6 pm for the ultimate Sunday close to Bold Moves Only Weekend.
RELAX. RELATE. RELEASE. Entrepreneurs Love Brunch & Day Party Edition is an exclusive adults-only afternoon experience featuring 2 DJs, live music, and a room full of entrepreneurs ready to celebrate.
📍 Secret venue — location revealed 24 hours before doors open
Ticket guarantees entry. Sections available for purchase separately. Adults only.
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