Bold Moves Only II: Built 2 Scale

Limited Availability: The ultimate Bold Moves Only II experience. Your VIP ticket includes:

🎟 Full event access — Daytime Conference (9 AM –3 PM) and Evening Celebration (5 PM –10 PM)

🤝 Exclusive VIP Meet & Greet — Intimate private access to our headliner and special guests

📚 Signed books — Walk away with autographed copies from our speakers

🎁 Exclusive VIP swag bag — Curated goodies you won't find anywhere else

🍳 Entrepreneurs Love Brunch & Day Party — Sunday access to our exclusive brunch and day party experience

💺 Premium seating — Priority reserved seating at the Evening Celebration



Entrepreneurs Love Brunch & Day Party is an adults-only event.