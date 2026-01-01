Bold Tea 2026

General Admission:





A General Admission ticket invites you into a powerful, feel-good experience created to pour into you. This is a meaningful gathering for women to connect, grow, and be encouraged right where they are.





Through honest, relatable panel conversations on parenting, relationships, mental wellness, and life transitions, you’ll walk away feeling seen, supported, and inspired to bloom in your current season.





Your ticket includes access to engaging panel discussions, delicious food, thoughtful giveaways, and intentional moments to connect with other women who truly get it. Come ready to be refreshed, empowered, and reminded that you don’t have to do life alone. 🌸



