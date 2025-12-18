🚀🎶 BOLDLY GO: A SPACE & MUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT 🎶🚀

Hosted by
Ready to launch? Register your crew today!
👥 Teams of 4 players
💥 $100 per team
🍹 Each registration includes one beverage per person (up to $8)
💡 Gratuity not included
🎟️ Drink tickets will be handed out at check-in
🪑 Reserved table for every team
🔖 When registering, please include:
• Team Name (get creative — space & music themes encouraged!)
• Team Captain Name
• Team Captain's Contact Email or Phone Number
• Team Member Names
🎤 Trivia Host: Todd Laumann
🏆 PRIZES!
Prizes will be awarded to the top three scoring teams and include items donated by: Nice Shirt Co • Kinder Coffee Lab • The Garage • Schram Vineyard • Beauty Room Waconia • The Stash of Waconia, plus commemorative Marching Band swag — so bring your A-game and aim for the podium! 🚀🥇🥈🥉
Spots are limited — teams will be locked in once payment is received.
So pick your name, assemble your crew, and boldly go claim your spot!
🎟️ Ticketing & Donation Info (Please Read)
• Ticket purchases support Waconia Band Boosters Inc
• There is an additional OPTIONAL donation option that goes directly to the Band Boosters to further support the purchase of speakers
You may also see a message that says:
“Help keep Zeffy free for Waconia Band Boosters Inc 💜”
This is an OPTIONAL donation to Zeffy, not to the Boosters.
✔️ Select “Other” from the dropdown
✔️ Enter $0 if you prefer
✔️ 100% of your ticket price still goes to Waconia Band Boosters Inc
Great music. Friendly competition. A stellar cause.
🚀 Form your crew and boldly go support the band!
