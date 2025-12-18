Waconia Band Boosters Inc

Waconia Band Boosters Inc

About this event

🚀🎶 BOLDLY GO: A SPACE & MUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT 🎶🚀

125 W 1st St

Waconia, MN 55387, USA

TEAMS OF 4 REGISTRATION
$100

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Ready to launch? Register your crew today!


👥 Teams of 4 players
💥 $100 per team

🍹 Each registration includes one beverage per person (up to $8)

💡 Gratuity not included

🎟️ Drink tickets will be handed out at check-in
🪑 Reserved table for every team


🔖 When registering, please include:
• Team Name (get creative — space & music themes encouraged!)
• Team Captain Name

• Team Captain's Contact Email or Phone Number

• Team Member Names


🎤 Trivia Host: Todd Laumann


🏆 PRIZES!
Prizes will be awarded to the top three scoring teams and include items donated by: Nice Shirt Co • Kinder Coffee Lab • The Garage • Schram Vineyard • Beauty Room Waconia • The Stash of Waconia, plus commemorative Marching Band swag — so bring your A-game and aim for the podium!  🚀🥇🥈🥉


Spots are limited — teams will be locked in once payment is received.

So pick your name, assemble your crew, and boldly go claim your spot!


🎟️ Ticketing & Donation Info (Please Read)
• Ticket purchases support Waconia Band Boosters Inc
• There is an additional OPTIONAL donation option that goes directly to the Band Boosters to further support the purchase of speakers


You may also see a message that says:
“Help keep Zeffy free for Waconia Band Boosters Inc 💜”


This is an OPTIONAL donation to Zeffynot to the Boosters.
✔️ Select “Other” from the dropdown
✔️ Enter $0 if you prefer
✔️ 100% of your ticket price still goes to Waconia Band Boosters Inc


Great music. Friendly competition. A stellar cause.


🚀 Form your crew and boldly go support the band!

TEAMS OF 2 REGISTRATION
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Ready to launch? Register your crew today!


👥Teams of 2 

💥$50 per team
🍹 Each registration includes one beverage per person (up to $8)

💡 Gratuity not included

🎟️ Drink tickets will be handed out at check-in
🪑 Reserved table for every team


🔖 When registering, please include:
• Team Name (get creative — space & music themes encouraged!)
• Team Captain Name

• Team Captain's Contact Email or Phone Number

• Team Member Names


🎤 Trivia Host: Todd Laumann


🏆 PRIZES!
Prizes will be awarded to the top three scoring teams and include items donated by: Nice Shirt Co • Kinder Coffee Lab • The Garage • Schram Vineyard • Beauty Room Waconia • The Stash of Waconia, plus commemorative Marching Band swag — so bring your A-game and aim for the podium!  🚀🥇🥈🥉


Spots are limited — teams will be locked in once payment is received.

So pick your name, assemble your crew, and boldly go claim your spot!


🎟️ Ticketing & Donation Info (Please Read)
• Ticket purchases support Waconia Band Boosters Inc
• There is an additional OPTIONAL donation option that goes directly to the Band Boosters to further support the purchase of speakers


You may also see a message that says:
“Help keep Zeffy free for Waconia Band Boosters Inc 💜”


This is an OPTIONAL donation to Zeffynot to the Boosters.
✔️ Select “Other” from the dropdown
✔️ Enter $0 if you prefer
✔️ 100% of your ticket price still goes to Waconia Band Boosters Inc


Great music. Friendly competition. A stellar cause.


🚀 Form your crew and boldly go support the band!

