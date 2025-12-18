🚀🎶 BOLDLY GO: A SPACE & MUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT 🎶🚀

Ready to launch? Register your crew today!





👥 Teams of 4 players

💥 $100 per team

🍹 Each registration includes one beverage per person (up to $8)

💡 Gratuity not included

🎟️ Drink tickets will be handed out at check-in

🪑 Reserved table for every team





🔖 When registering, please include:

• Team Name (get creative — space & music themes encouraged!)

• Team Captain Name

• Team Captain's Contact Email or Phone Number

• Team Member Names





🎤 Trivia Host: Todd Laumann





🏆 PRIZES!

Prizes will be awarded to the top three scoring teams and include items donated by: Nice Shirt Co • Kinder Coffee Lab • The Garage • Schram Vineyard • Beauty Room Waconia • The Stash of Waconia, plus commemorative Marching Band swag — so bring your A-game and aim for the podium! 🚀🥇🥈🥉





Spots are limited — teams will be locked in once payment is received.

So pick your name, assemble your crew, and boldly go claim your spot!





🎟️ Ticketing & Donation Info (Please Read)

• Ticket purchases support Waconia Band Boosters Inc

• There is an additional OPTIONAL donation option that goes directly to the Band Boosters to further support the purchase of speakers





You may also see a message that says:

“Help keep Zeffy free for Waconia Band Boosters Inc 💜”





This is an OPTIONAL donation to Zeffy, not to the Boosters.

✔️ Select “Other” from the dropdown

✔️ Enter $0 if you prefer

✔️ 100% of your ticket price still goes to Waconia Band Boosters Inc





Great music. Friendly competition. A stellar cause.





🚀 Form your crew and boldly go support the band!