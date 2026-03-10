BOLMF ANNUAL DUES - Bridge of Life Ministries Fellowship

About the memberships
Valid until April 17, 2027
$150 ORDAINED MINISTERS: Annual Ministerial dues for The Bridge of Life Ministerial Fellowship Ordained Ministers hold full program access with a $150 dues requirement and possess full voting rights, actively participating in leadership and decision-making processes within the fellowship.
Valid until April 17, 2027
$100 ORDAINED MINISTERS: Licensed Ministers contribute to fellowship leadership with a $100 dues commitment and limited voting rights, focusing on professional growth and development through ongoing education and community involvement.
Valid until April 17, 2027
Leadership/Ministerial prospects in training, have a $50 dues obligation with no voting rights, dedicated to growth and preparation for future ministry roles within the fellowship’s supportive framework.
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