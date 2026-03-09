BOLMF SUBSCRIPTION- Bridge of Life Ministries Fellowship

The Bridge of Life Ministerial Fellowship aims to strengthen ministers spiritually and professionally, fostering community, accountability, and Kingdom impact through shared wisdom, a practical interpretation of scripture, and a Spirit empowered life.





INCLUDES:

-1 Drop in Coaching Session (30 min)

This is an opportunity for monthly subscribers to have a

one-on one coaching with Pastor Chris or Jackie Houston.



-1 live Teaching Access

Join one live teaching a month where subscribers are encouraged to interact with

our speaker.



-Access to Online Resources

Get password access to special BOLMF resource page with leadership, ministry, and spiritual development materials.