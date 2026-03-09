BOLMF SUBSCRIPTION- Bridge of Life Ministries Fellowship

About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Bridge of Life Ministerial Fellowship aims to strengthen ministers spiritually and professionally, fostering community, accountability, and Kingdom impact through shared wisdom, a practical interpretation of scripture, and a Spirit empowered life.
INCLUDES:
-1 Drop in Coaching Session (30 min)
This is an opportunity for monthly subscribers to have a
one-on one coaching with Pastor Chris or Jackie Houston.
-1 live Teaching Access
Join one live teaching a month where subscribers are encouraged to interact with
our speaker.
-Access to Online Resources
Get password access to special BOLMF resource page with leadership, ministry, and spiritual development materials.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!