Bomba in the Beach (Space rental) 2026

About this event
Bomba in the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bombain the Beach, remember this is not the final payment, you still have a balance:(5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bomba in the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bomba in the Beach, remember this is not the final payment, you still have a balance:(5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bomba in the Beach, remember this is not the final payment, you still have a balance: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm -The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bombain the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Promotion needs to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bombain the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Promotion needs to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
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