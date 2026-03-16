Bomba in the Beach (Space rental) 2026

Bomba in the Beach remember this is not the final payment you still have a balance: - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Bomba in the Beach remember this is not the final payment you still have a balance: - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

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