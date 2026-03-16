Puertorrican Culture Preservation

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Puertorrican Culture Preservation

About this event

Bomba in the Beach (Space rental) 2026

2600 Parkway Blvd

Allentown, PA 18104, USA

Food Vendors (Individual Event)
$150
Bomba in the Beach: - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Deposit - Food Vendors (Individual Event)
$75
Bomba in the Beach remember this is not the final payment you still have a balance: - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
If deposit final payment - Food Vendors (Individual Event)
$75
Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment - individual event : - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Food Vendors (All 5 Event)
$750

Bomba in the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Deposit Food Vendors (All 5 Event)
$375

Bombain the Beach, remember this is not the final payment, you still have a balance:(5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

If deposit final payment - Food Vendors (All 5 Event)
$375

Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Cleaning Fee
$100
- Refundable if you leave your space clean and throw all the garbage in the dumpster. - Notify a PRCP members to inspect your space before you leave.
Other Vendors (Individual Event)
$75
Bomba in the Beach: - Set up 4 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Deposit - Other Vendors (Individual Event)
$37.50
Bomba in the Beach remember this is not the final payment you still have a balance : - Set up 4 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
If deposit final payment - Other Vendors (Individual Event)
$37.50
Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment - individual event : - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Other Vendors (All 5 Event)
$375

Bomba in the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Deposit - Other Vendors (All 5 Event)
$187.50

Bomba in the Beach, remember this is not the final payment, you still have a balance:(5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

If deposit final payment - Other Vendors (All 5 Event)
$187.50

Bomba in the Beach, remember this is not the final payment, you still have a balance: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm -The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Cleaning Fee
$100
- Refundable if you leave your space clean and throw all the garbage in the dumpster. - Notify a PRCP members to inspect your space before you leave.
Promotion (Individual Event)
$50
Bombain the Beach: - Set up 4 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Promotion need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Deposit - Promotion (Individual Event)
$25
Bombain the Beach: - Set up 4 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Promotion need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
If deposit final payment - Promotion (Individual Event)
$50
Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment - individual event : - Set up 3 pm - fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.
Promotion (All 5 Event)
$250

Bombain the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Promotion needs to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Deposit - Promotion (All 5 Event)
$125

Bombain the Beach: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 4 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Promotion needs to be set up by 5:30 pm.

If deposit final payment - Promotion (All 5 Event)
$125

Bomba in the Beach this will cover the full payment: (5/16/26 - 6/12/26 - 7/10/26 - 8/28/26 - 9/18/26) - Set up 3 pm - The fee must be paid in full 2 weeks before each event. - Vendors selling need to be set up by 5:30 pm.

Cleaning Fee
$100
- Refundable if you leave your space clean and throw all the garbage in the dumpster. - Notify a PRCP members to inspect your space before you leave.
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