Bombay Beach Kids Club's 3rd Annual Art Auction

Pour Painting by Kelsey
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting by Neo
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting by Maddy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting by Isis
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting by Lars
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting by Elena
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Krystle
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Blaine
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Candi
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Shorty
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Jerzy Del Mar
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Ela
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting - Anonymous Donation
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting by Maddy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting Donated by Candi
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting by Maddy and Candi
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting by Maddy and Candi
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting by Maddy and Candi
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting by Isis
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting by Maddy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting - Anonymous Donation
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting Donated by Candi
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Pour Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting Donated by Ela
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Painting - Anonymous Donation
$15

Starting bid

Painting on Vinyl Record

Rustina - Donated by Shorty
$10

Starting bid

Pet Rock! She even comes with her own lil story on how she showed up in Bombay Beach!

Custom Hat Donated by Cindy
$40

Starting bid

This hat was hand decorated by our own Diva of Crafts Cindy!

Custom Hat Donated by Cindy
$40

Starting bid

This hat was hand decorated by our own Diva of Crafts Cindy!

Watercolor Donated by Candi
$25

Starting bid

This watercolor was done by Candi when she was a kiddo here in Bombay Beach 30 yrs ago

Pour Painting Donated by Cindy
$15

Starting bid

11x13 Acrylic Pour Painting with Epoxy to protect it

Pour Painting Donated by CIndy
$20

Starting bid

16x 20 Acrylic Pour Painting with Epoxy to protect it

Assorted Handmade Ornaments/Decorations
$10

Starting bid

Clay Ornaments Hand Painted by the Kiddos and Volunteers. Use them for Christmas or Decorations Year Round! Or, give them to your Family and Friends!

