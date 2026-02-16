Bomber Elite Inc

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Bomber Elite Inc

About this raffle

Bomber Elite Football Annual Revised Raffle 2026

1 raffle ticket
$25
3 raffle tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets
Bundle #1
$100
This includes 10 tickets

Also receive:

1 Kenston Football multi-tool keychain

Bundle #2
$200
This includes 20 tickets

Also receive:

1 Kenston Football multi-tool keychain

2 Kenston Football t-shirts

Bundle #3
$300
This includes 30 tickets

Also receive

1 Kenston Football multi-tool keychain,

2 Kenston Football t-shirts

2 Kenston Football 40oz tumblers with straw

Bundle #4
$500
This includes 40 tickets

Also receive:

1 Kenston Football multi-tool keychain

2 Kenston Football t-shirts

2 Kenston Football 40oz tumblers with straw

1 Kenston Football weatherproof blanket

Bundle #5
$1,000
This includes 50 tickets

Also receive:

1 Kenston Football multi-tool keychain

2 Kenston Football tshirts

2 Kenston Football 40oz tumblers with straw

1 Kenston Football weatherproof blanket

1 Kenston Football backpack insulated cooler

1 Kenston Football umbrella

1 parking space for ALL regular season home games

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