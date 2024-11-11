Bon Voyage Bingo Night!

Tables seat 10 - When checking out, the optional transaction fee for Zeffy will default; they provide services to non-profits like us :) You can adjust this fee or choose Other and enter 0.00. Thank you!

Tables seat 10 - When checking out, the optional transaction fee for Zeffy will default; they provide services to non-profits like us :) You can adjust this fee or choose Other and enter 0.00. Thank you!

seeMoreDetailsMobile