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Malik Academy

About this event

Bond and Bead: Create Your Own Tasbih

58 Circuit St

Boston, MA 02119, USA

Early Bird- 1 Tasbih
$18
Available until Apr 29

Covers all materials needed to create 1 tasbih
Ideal for creating a tasbih together with your child

Early bird - 2 Tasbihs
$30
Available until Apr 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Covers all materials needed for 2 tasbihs
Ideal if you' and your child with like to each make a tasbih

Early Bird- 3 Tasbihs
$48
Available until Apr 29
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

*Covers all materials needed for 3 tasbihs*

Ideal if you and your 2 children would like to each make a tasbih

Regular Price - 1 Tasbih
$20

*Covers all materials needed for 1 tasbih*

Ideal for creating a tasbih together with your child

Regular price - 2 Tasbihs
$34
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*Covers all materials needed for 2 tasbihs*

Ideal if you' and your child with like to each make a tasbih

Regular Price- 3 tasbihs
$54
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

*Covers all materials needed for 3 tasbihs*

Ideal if you and your 2 children would like to each make a tasbih

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