Bone Frog Open - Irish Edition

As the Sunday Bar and Entertainment Sponsor, your name or logo will be displayed at the bars and on stage during the Sunday party and auction. This high-visibility sponsorship connects your brand to the energy, hospitality, entertainment, and mission-centered storytelling of the evening.

Name or logo displayed at all Sunday party bars

Name or logo displayed on the stage or entertainment area

Opportunity to speak briefly during the Sunday program

8 guests at the Sunday party and auction

One foursome for Monday golf

Premium-level golfer swag

Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards

Golf with a VIP guest

Custom sponsor gift

Opportunity to include an item in golfer swag bags

Logo on event signage, website, and social media

Two tee box signs