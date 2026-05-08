About this event
As Title Sponsor, your name will be featured at the highest level across the full event weekend, including Sunday’s party and Monday’s golf outing. This premier partnership offers top-level visibility and a meaningful connection to Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation’s mission of removing barriers to healing, stability, and connection for military, veterans, first responders, and their families.
The Valor Golf Sponsor will be featured at our signature 13-pin-flag specialty golf hole, with your logo displayed on the flags and the opportunity to keep the flags after golf has concluded. This sponsorship combines strong on-course visibility with premium hospitality and event-wide recognition.
As the Sunday Bar and Entertainment Sponsor, your name or logo will be displayed at the bars and on stage during the Sunday party and auction. This high-visibility sponsorship connects your brand to the energy, hospitality, entertainment, and mission-centered storytelling of the evening.
The Courage Golfer Welcome Sponsor will be recognized as the sponsor of golfer check-in, swag pickup, and the golfer welcome experience. This level gives your brand direct visibility with every participating golfer while also including premium event hospitality, a VIP golf experience, and event-wide recognition.
The Fortitude Sponsor is a strong mid-level partnership ideal for sponsors who want to support the mission generously while enjoying the full Bone Frog Open – Irish Edition weekend.
This sponsor will serve as a presenting sponsor of a special Heroes Tribute Table honoring military members, veterans, first responders, and the spirit of service at the heart of Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation. This is a mission-forward sponsorship with meaningful visibility during the Sunday party.
Each foursome includes four spots in Monday’s golf outing and four tickets to Sunday’s party and auction, creating a full weekend experience of golf, connection, hospitality, and mission.
Individual golfers receive one spot in Monday’s golf outing and one ticket to Sunday’s party and auction, making this an easy way to take part in the full Bone Frog Open – Irish Edition weekend.
Put your brand at one of the most popular stops of the golf outing. This sponsor receives high-traffic visibility at the Bloody Mary Bar, along with event website recognition, a tee box sign, and Sunday party access.
Help us celebrate the players, winners, and mission moments of the event.
Help keep golfers refreshed throughout the day.
Show your support with visible on-course recognition for your business or family.
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