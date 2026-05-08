Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

Hosted by

Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

About this event

Bone Frog Open - Irish Edition

Notre Dame

IN 46556, USA

Title Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

As Title Sponsor, your name will be featured at the highest level across the full event weekend, including Sunday’s party and Monday’s golf outing. This premier partnership offers top-level visibility and a meaningful connection to Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation’s mission of removing barriers to healing, stability, and connection for military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

 

  • Event naming recognition: Bone Frog Open – Irish Edition presented by [Your Name]
  • Premier logo placement on event signage, website, and social media
  • 12 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • Opportunity to speak briefly during the Sunday program
  • Two foursomes for Monday golf
  • Premium-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
  • Golf with a VIP guest
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • Opportunity to include an item in golfer swag bags
  • Two tee box signs
  • First opportunity to renew as Title Sponsor for 2027
Valor Golf Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Valor Golf Sponsor will be featured at our signature 13-pin-flag specialty golf hole, with your logo displayed on the flags and the opportunity to keep the flags after golf has concluded. This sponsorship combines strong on-course visibility with premium hospitality and event-wide recognition.

 

  • Logo placement on flags at the 13-pin-flag specialty golf hole
  • Sponsor may keep the flags after golf has concluded
  • Opportunity to speak briefly during the Sunday program
  • Opportunity to include an item in golfer swag bags or at the 13-pin-flag hole
  • 8 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • One foursome for Monday golf
  • Premium-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
  • Golf with a VIP guest
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • Logo on event signage, website, and social media
  • Two tee box signs
Sunday Bar and Entertainment Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

As the Sunday Bar and Entertainment Sponsor, your name or logo will be displayed at the bars and on stage during the Sunday party and auction. This high-visibility sponsorship connects your brand to the energy, hospitality, entertainment, and mission-centered storytelling of the evening.

 

  • Name or logo displayed at all Sunday party bars
  • Name or logo displayed on the stage or entertainment area
  • Opportunity to speak briefly during the Sunday program
  • 8 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • One foursome for Monday golf
  • Premium-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
  • Golf with a VIP guest
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • Opportunity to include an item in golfer swag bags
  • Logo on event signage, website, and social media
  • Two tee box signs
Courage Golfer Welcome Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Courage Golfer Welcome Sponsor will be recognized as the sponsor of golfer check-in, swag pickup, and the golfer welcome experience. This level gives your brand direct visibility with every participating golfer while also including premium event hospitality, a VIP golf experience, and event-wide recognition.

 

  • Name or logo on signage at golfer check-in and swag pickup
  • Name or logo on swag insert cards
  • Recognition as sponsor of the golfer welcome experience
  • Opportunity to speak briefly during the Sunday program
  • 8 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • One foursome for Monday golf
  • Premium-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
  • Golf with a VIP guest
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • Opportunity to include an item in golfer swag bags
  • Logo on event signage, website, and social media
  • Two tee box signs
Fortitude Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Fortitude Sponsor is a strong mid-level partnership ideal for sponsors who want to support the mission generously while enjoying the full Bone Frog Open – Irish Edition weekend.

 

  • 8 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • One foursome for Monday golf
  • Premium-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
  • Option to bid on a VIP guest to play in your foursome
  • Logo on sponsor banners, event website, and social media
  • One tee box sign
Heroes Tribute Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsor will serve as a presenting sponsor of a special Heroes Tribute Table honoring military members, veterans, first responders, and the spirit of service at the heart of Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation. This is a mission-forward sponsorship with meaningful visibility during the Sunday party.

 

  • Presenting sponsor recognition for the Heroes Tribute Table
  • Prominent branded sign at the Heroes Tribute Table
  • 4 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • Verbal recognition during the Sunday program
  • Logo on event signage
  • Logo on event website
  • Logo recognition on social media
Golf Foursome
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each foursome includes four spots in Monday’s golf outing and four tickets to Sunday’s party and auction, creating a full weekend experience of golf, connection, hospitality, and mission.

 

  • One foursome for Monday golf
  • 4 guests at the Sunday party and auction
  • Standard-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
Individual Golfer
$625

Individual golfers receive one spot in Monday’s golf outing and one ticket to Sunday’s party and auction, making this an easy way to take part in the full Bone Frog Open – Irish Edition weekend.

 

  • One individual spot for Monday golf
  • 1 guest at the Sunday party and auction
  • Standard-level golfer swag
  • Breakfast, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, on-course food and drinks, and post-golf awards
Bloody Mary Bar Visibility Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Put your brand at one of the most popular stops of the golf outing. This sponsor receives high-traffic visibility at the Bloody Mary Bar, along with event website recognition, a tee box sign, and Sunday party access.

 

  • Prominent signage at the Bloody Mary Bar
  • Logo on event website
  • 2 guests at the Sunday party and auction
Awards Visibility Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help us celebrate the players, winners, and mission moments of the event.

 

  • Prominent signage at awards and auction tables
  • Logo on event website
  • 2 guests at the Sunday party and auction
On-Course Beverages Visibility Sponsor
$500

Help keep golfers refreshed throughout the day.

  • Sponsor signage at on-course beverage stations
  • Logo on event website
Hole Sponsor
$250

Show your support with visible on-course recognition for your business or family.

 

  • Logo, name, or website displayed on a tee box sign
Add a donation for Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

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