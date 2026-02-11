Limelight Performing Arts

Offered by

Limelight Performing Arts

About this shop

Bonnie and Clyde Fee Payment

Adult Deposit for Production Commitment item
Adult Deposit for Production Commitment
$150

All actors 18 or older and no longer in high school must pay a deposit to reserve their place in the show. This deposit will be returned when you complete your production hours, show volunteer shifts, and strike.

Bonnie & Clyde Production Fee (Pay in Full) - If under 18 item
Bonnie & Clyde Production Fee (Pay in Full) - If under 18
$300

Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until March 13.

Bonnie & Clyde Production Fee (Partial Payment) -If under 18 item
Bonnie & Clyde Production Fee (Partial Payment) -If under 18
$160

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due March 13th.

Bonnie & Clyde Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment) item
Bonnie & Clyde Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment)
$25

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount. We prefer that those receiving scholarships still pay half of the production fee.

Bonnie & Clyde Extra Cast Shirt item
Bonnie & Clyde Extra Cast Shirt
$25

Each performer who pays a full production fee will receive a cast shirt automatically. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.

Bonnie & Clyde Extra Cast Shirt - Size 2X-Large item
Bonnie & Clyde Extra Cast Shirt - Size 2X-Large
$30

Extra cost to cover the upcharge from the shirt company for this size.

Bonnie & Clyde Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out item
Bonnie & Clyde Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$150

Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Bonnie and Clyde Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out item
Bonnie and Clyde Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125

Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

Bonnie and Clyde Libretto Deposit item
Bonnie and Clyde Libretto Deposit
$50

This fee will be refunded when you return your libretto in good condition (no damage, no spill, and etc.) and all notes erased. Please only make notes in pencil.

Add a donation for Limelight Performing Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!