BONUS ROUND! Online Auction - Part 2!

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Starting bid
Round of Golf for 4 at the beautiful, Catawba Country Club - with carts included!
$300 Value
Starting bid
A value of over $250!
Starting bid
Nothing like a night out at local Rule Prime & Pasta with $100 Gift Card, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers from local business, Ripples Flower Bouquets!
Value of over $175!!
Starting bid
Did someone say paint? Giftcard for a paint session at Hip Hip Hoowray! $45 Value PLUS.. one full Cotillion Package! A $350 Value! A total value of $395!
Pre-Cotillion (K-4th Grade)
September 20, 27 and October 4th
12:45 - 2pm
Junior Cotillion
September 13
October 4
November 8
December 13 - Holly Ball and Five Course Instructional Dinner
January 10
February 14
March 14 - Grand Spring Ball
High School Seminar
2 hour business etiqutte course with a five course instructional luncheon
Saturday, September 19th
11AM - 1PM
https://nljc.com/n/chapters/lakehickory/chapter?fbclid=IwY2xjawQo2fxleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE1b2hCOXVJRUF2a0R6VUg5c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHt-Ps9AuSYrJWnl0gv2e03v9t11JujVm3Bf9wyX9sfxq9MwbWC9hBYPo8QhE_aem_2e3dQHpA4qL-JFP3c-3d1A
Starting bid
Package with Oil and Filter Change with Mike Johnson's Toyota with $25 Geppeto's Gift Card
Starting bid
What could be more exciting than your guest reader being Bailey the Therapy Dog? Help purchase a special class reading opportunity for your child's class with Bailey! This is a memory they'll never forget!
Value: PriceLess
Starting bid
You and two guests will play an 18-Hole Round of Golf with Lori Teague at Glen Oaks Golf Course. Snacks & Drinks included!
Starting bid
4 tickets to Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC!
Starting bid
$300 off a Hickory Handyman Service! Anything from changing a light bulb to complete renovations. Specialize in minor repairs and upgrades that allow you to love your home.
Starting bid
Six Front Row seats to PK4 Graduation & PS, PK, K Spring Program May 14.
Must confirm final details with the office the day before event.
Starting bid
Reserve your table for the Heart Hop in 2027! This includes 8 seats!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Interested in learning to ride? These 4 - 30 minutes lessons are for all ages and levels and valued at over $160!
Starting bid
Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Glow
Revision Skincare Cleansing Gel
Alastin Targeted Serums
Alastin Brightening Serum
Revision Tinted Lip Replenisher
and $150 Giftcard!
Reserve Spend - $300
Starting bid
Who wants their children to be MERRIER during the Holiday Season? Purchase the class wrapping option to have your child's lockers decorated for the Holiday's!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Who needs to get their yard sprayed? A mosquito treatment by ER Landscape is just what you need! Thank you to this family owned business for consistently supporting Concordia's auction!
Value $300
Starting bid
Mini Cheer Camp for your child and 9 friends! Learn cheers and dances, play games, and more!
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Who better to enjoy breakfast with, than Mr. B?! Bring your A Game and show some love so your child's class can take home this prize for a special one-of-a-kind breakfast with Mr. B!
Starting bid
Your pick of one week of Summer Camp at Golden Rule Music School!
***Can be exchanged for
(4) 45 min. Private Lessons
* (5th week of the month FREE)
(2) 30 min. Stage Craft Lessons
$200 Value
YOU CHOOSE THE INSTRUMENT!
Starting bid
Make your child's day by giving them the chance to be the PE Teacher for a Day with Athletic Director, Mrs. Fletcher!
Value: Priceless!!
Starting bid
6 Front Row Seats for Friday night viewing of Alice in Wonderland! Value - Priceless!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!