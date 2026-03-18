Concordia Christian Day School
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Concordia Christian Day School

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Concordia Christian Day School

About this event

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BONUS ROUND! Online Auction - Part 2!

Golf at Catawba Country Club! item
Golf at Catawba Country Club! item
Golf at Catawba Country Club!
$65

Starting bid

Round of Golf for 4 at the beautiful, Catawba Country Club - with carts included!


$300 Value

Gift Certificate to ProLine Window Tinting item
Gift Certificate to ProLine Window Tinting item
Gift Certificate to ProLine Window Tinting item
Gift Certificate to ProLine Window Tinting
$75

Starting bid

A value of over $250!

Rule and Ripples Flower Bouquets! item
Rule and Ripples Flower Bouquets! item
Rule and Ripples Flower Bouquets! item
Rule and Ripples Flower Bouquets!
$75

Starting bid

Nothing like a night out at local Rule Prime & Pasta with $100 Gift Card, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers from local business, Ripples Flower Bouquets!

Value of over $175!!

The Freckled Frog & Lake Hickory Cotillion item
The Freckled Frog & Lake Hickory Cotillion item
The Freckled Frog & Lake Hickory Cotillion item
The Freckled Frog & Lake Hickory Cotillion
$45

Starting bid

Did someone say paint? Giftcard for a paint session at Hip Hip Hoowray! $45 Value PLUS.. one full Cotillion Package! A $350 Value! A total value of $395!


Pre-Cotillion (K-4th Grade)
September 20, 27 and October 4th
12:45 - 2pm

Junior Cotillion
September 13
October 4
November 8
December 13 - Holly Ball and Five Course Instructional Dinner
January 10
February 14
March 14 - Grand Spring Ball

High School Seminar
2 hour business etiqutte course with a five course instructional luncheon
Saturday, September 19th
11AM - 1PM



https://nljc.com/n/chapters/lakehickory/chapter?fbclid=IwY2xjawQo2fxleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE1b2hCOXVJRUF2a0R6VUg5c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHt-Ps9AuSYrJWnl0gv2e03v9t11JujVm3Bf9wyX9sfxq9MwbWC9hBYPo8QhE_aem_2e3dQHpA4qL-JFP3c-3d1A

Geppeto's & Free Oil & Filter Change at Mike Johnson's item
Geppeto's & Free Oil & Filter Change at Mike Johnson's item
Geppeto's & Free Oil & Filter Change at Mike Johnson's
$25

Starting bid

Package with Oil and Filter Change with Mike Johnson's Toyota with $25 Geppeto's Gift Card

Guest Reader - Class Reading with Bailey, The Therapy Dog! item
Guest Reader - Class Reading with Bailey, The Therapy Dog! item
Guest Reader - Class Reading with Bailey, The Therapy Dog! item
Guest Reader - Class Reading with Bailey, The Therapy Dog!
$25

Starting bid

What could be more exciting than your guest reader being Bailey the Therapy Dog? Help purchase a special class reading opportunity for your child's class with Bailey! This is a memory they'll never forget!

Value: PriceLess

Round of Golf with Lori Teague at Glen Oaks Golf Course item
Round of Golf with Lori Teague at Glen Oaks Golf Course
$250

Starting bid

You and two guests will play an 18-Hole Round of Golf with Lori Teague at Glen Oaks Golf Course. Snacks & Drinks included!

Nascar Hall of Fame (x4 Tickets) item
Nascar Hall of Fame (x4 Tickets)
$25

Starting bid

4 tickets to Nascar Hall of Fame in Charlotte, NC!

The Hickory Handyman item
The Hickory Handyman
$50

Starting bid

$300 off a Hickory Handyman Service! Anything from changing a light bulb to complete renovations. Specialize in minor repairs and upgrades that allow you to love your home.

6 Front Row Seats to PK4 Graduation & Spring Program item
6 Front Row Seats to PK4 Graduation & Spring Program item
6 Front Row Seats to PK4 Graduation & Spring Program
$40

Starting bid

Six Front Row seats to PK4 Graduation & PS, PK, K Spring Program May 14.


Must confirm final details with the office the day before event.

Reserved Table at the Heart Hop!! item
Reserved Table at the Heart Hop!! item
Reserved Table at the Heart Hop!!
$50

Starting bid

Reserve your table for the Heart Hop in 2027! This includes 8 seats!


Value: Priceless!

Horseback Riding Lessons at Isenhower Farms item
Horseback Riding Lessons at Isenhower Farms
$45

Starting bid

Interested in learning to ride? These 4 - 30 minutes lessons are for all ages and levels and valued at over $160!

Physician's Plan MedSpa Services item
Physician's Plan MedSpa Services
$65

Starting bid

Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Glow

Revision Skincare Cleansing Gel

Alastin Targeted Serums

Alastin Brightening Serum

Revision Tinted Lip Replenisher

and $150 Giftcard!


Reserve Spend - $300

Christmas Class Locker Wrapping! item
Christmas Class Locker Wrapping! item
Christmas Class Locker Wrapping! item
Christmas Class Locker Wrapping!
$60

Starting bid

Who wants their children to be MERRIER during the Holiday Season? Purchase the class wrapping option to have your child's lockers decorated for the Holiday's!
Value: Priceless!

Starter Mosquito Treatment Package (4 Sprays) item
Starter Mosquito Treatment Package (4 Sprays)
$50

Starting bid

Who needs to get their yard sprayed? A mosquito treatment by ER Landscape is just what you need! Thank you to this family owned business for consistently supporting Concordia's auction!

Value $300

Mini Cheer Camp item
Mini Cheer Camp
$50

Starting bid

Mini Cheer Camp for your child and 9 friends! Learn cheers and dances, play games, and more!

Value: Priceless!

Principal Party - Class Breakfast with Mr. B! item
Principal Party - Class Breakfast with Mr. B! item
Principal Party - Class Breakfast with Mr. B!
$75

Starting bid

Who better to enjoy breakfast with, than Mr. B?! Bring your A Game and show some love so your child's class can take home this prize for a special one-of-a-kind breakfast with Mr. B!

Golden Rule Music School Summer Camp item
Golden Rule Music School Summer Camp
$45

Starting bid

Your pick of one week of Summer Camp at Golden Rule Music School!


***Can be exchanged for

(4) 45 min. Private Lessons

* (5th week of the month FREE)

(2) 30 min. Stage Craft Lessons

$200 Value


YOU CHOOSE THE INSTRUMENT!

PE Teacher For A Day with Mrs. Fletcher! item
PE Teacher For A Day with Mrs. Fletcher!
$75

Starting bid

Make your child's day by giving them the chance to be the PE Teacher for a Day with Athletic Director, Mrs. Fletcher!


Value: Priceless!!

Alice in Wonderland Front Row Seats item
Alice in Wonderland Front Row Seats
$50

Starting bid

6 Front Row Seats for Friday night viewing of Alice in Wonderland! Value - Priceless!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!