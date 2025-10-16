Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Nu Gamma Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Nu Gamma Chapter

Boo BasketZ Fundraiser

Cute & Cozy Basket item
Cute & Cozy Basket
$8

Cute & Cozy Bag - Small and full of charm!


Includes;
- Halloween Toy

- Pumpkin Item

- 2 random bags of candy

Sweet & Spooky Basket item
Sweet & Spooky Basket
$12

Sweet & Spooky Basket - A fun mix of Halloween & Cozy goodies!


Includes:

- Mug

- Journal Book

- LED Pumpkin w/ batteries

- 2 Random bags of candy

Finer Fall Basket item
Finer Fall Basket
$15

Finer Fall Basket - The Ultimate Combo!


Includes:

- Halloween Themed Tumbler Cup

- Candle

- Halloween Themed Blanket

- 2 Random Bags of Candy

