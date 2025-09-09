Boo-Grams 2025

For Chocolate Variety - Your student/teacher/staff member will receive one random flavor per Boo-Gram.
Flavors will include Rainbow, Chocolate, and Chocolatey Drizzle (distributed randomly, cannot be chosen).
For Gluten Free - Your student/teacher/staff member will receive one plain flavor treat per Boo-Gram.
TEACHER/STAFF For Chocolate Variety - Your teacher/staff member will receive one random flavor per Boo-Gram.
Flavors will include Rainbow, Chocolate, and Chocolatey Drizzle (distributed randomly, cannot be chosen).
TEACHER/STAFF For Gluten Free - Your teacher/staff member will receive one plain flavor treat per Boo-Gram.
You can send a Boo-gram to EVERY Teacher and Staff member for a discounted rate!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing