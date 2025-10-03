Boo Grams

Single Resin, Squishy or Keychain Boo Gram
$1

This is for the purchase of (1) Halloween-themed mini resin, squishy or pop-it keychain. Please be sure to fill out the giver's name, the recipient's name and teacher.

Size, shape and variety varies

Single Pencil Boo Gram
$1

LIMITED Single Halloween-Themed Pencil. This is for the purchase of (1) Halloween-themed pencil. Please be sure to fill out the giver's name and the recipient's name and teacher. Variety varies

Entire Class Boo Gram
$20

Purchase the entire class a Halloween themed mini resin, squishy or pop-it keychain. Don't forget to include the giver's name and teacher's name of the class the gram will be sent.

Size, shape and variety varies

