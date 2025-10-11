Hosted by

Robert L Forbuss Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Add a donation for Robert L Forbuss Parent Teacher Organization

$

Sales closed

Boo Grams- 👻 Send a spooky surprise to your favorite Falcon!

8601 S Grand Canyon Dr

Las Vegas, NV 89178, USA

👻 $1 Boo-Gram: Surprise a Student or Staff Member!
$1

👻 Send a little spooky cheer!

Each $1 Boo-Gram includes a Smart-Snack approved treat and a personalized Halloween tag.


📦 Delivered to classrooms on October 30.

💙 All proceeds support Forbuss PTO programs and events.

🏫 $25 Classroom Boo-Gram: Support Your Student’s Class
$25

Treat the classroom or Specialist — teacher’s choice!


Your $25 donation goes directly toward your student’s classroom, to be used at the discretion of their teacher.


Funds may help purchase books, art supplies, classroom rewards, or special learning materials — whatever helps their students most!


Each classroom that receives a Classroom Boo-Gram will enjoy:

  • A special Boo-Gram certificate from the Forbuss PTO that recognizes your family’s support
  • And a visit from a very special guest during deliveries on October 30 👻💙


💙 No tricks — just treats that help our Falcons soar!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!