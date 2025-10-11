Boo Grams- 👻 Send a spooky surprise to your favorite Falcon!

Hosted by
👻 Send a little spooky cheer!
Each $1 Boo-Gram includes a Smart-Snack approved treat and a personalized Halloween tag.
📦 Delivered to classrooms on October 30.
💙 All proceeds support Forbuss PTO programs and events.
Treat the classroom or Specialist — teacher’s choice!
Your $25 donation goes directly toward your student’s classroom, to be used at the discretion of their teacher.
Funds may help purchase books, art supplies, classroom rewards, or special learning materials — whatever helps their students most!
Each classroom that receives a Classroom Boo-Gram will enjoy:
💙 No tricks — just treats that help our Falcons soar!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!