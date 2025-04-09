Boo! on Broadway (2025) - SPONSORSHIP

$
* 1 Judging Spot for Kissimmee Case Race
* Mentioned on Radio Advertisements
* Featured on website as such
* Banner at both event stages
* Business mention from Main Stage
* Business mention from Dance Stage
* Logo on event map
* Logo banner on both stages
* Logo appears on post event survey
* PLUS all Great Pumpkin Sponsor benefits
* 4 VIP tickets including Meet & Greet to the AFTER LAUGHTER Boo! After Party. featuring Anthony Fuentes
* Company Name on Bags and T-shirts
* Logo banner at Local Stage
* Business mention from Local Stage
* Additional FREE 10x10 booth per request
* Logo appearance at photo booth
* PLUS all Dreadful Dracula Sponsor benefits
* 4 VIP tickets to the AFTER LAUGHTER Boo! After Party featuring Anthony Fuentes
* Logo on Event "A-frames" throughout Broadway
* Logo on Event Map
* PLUS all Ghastly Ghost Sponsor benefits
* 2 VIP tickets to the AFTER LAUGHTER Boo! After Party featuring Anthony Fuentes
* Company Logo featured in Newsletter "Main Street Minute" (sent to over 6,000)
* PLUS all of the Spider Sponsor benefits
* 2 general admission tickets to the AFTER LAUGHTER
Boo! After Party featuring Anthony Fuentes
* FREE 10x10 Booth at Event
* Company Logo on printed advertisements, email blasts, and social media (average reach over 100,000)
* Company Logo on Flyer
